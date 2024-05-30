5 Jewish Movies That Deserve More Attention

When I’ve heard people talk about what their favorite Jewish movies are, I tend to hear the same answers like Fiddler on the Roof, Barbra Streisand’s Yentl, or one of Steven Spielberg’s best movies , Schindler’s List. While these choices are an excellent way to introduce the public to Jewish cinema, there are still so many Jewish films that not only center on living through the Holocaust but on Judaism life in general. Here are my five picks for underrated Jewish movies that deserve to be seen by a large audience.

The Diary of Anne Frank (1959)

The biographical drama film The Diary of Anne Frank tells the true story of fear and hope during one of the worst events to face Jewish people. Based on Anne Frank’s book that stayed with us , Anne Frank, her family, and the van Daans hid in an annex above Otto Frank’s business during World War II to avoid being discovered by the Nazis.

This film adaptation did an excellent job expanding the small space the characters are in to make their surroundings look like their whole world. Audiences watching will see the complications Anne Frank, Peter van Daan, and Margot Frank go through growing up as teenagers all while having to hide away from the world. We also can’t help but feel the fear and terror many Jews felt during this time that one sudden move or sound could risk their discovery.

Shelley Winters was a real standout for the larger-than-life personality she put into Petronella van Daan and Joseph Schildkraut who reprised his role of Otto from the stage version. The Diary of Anne Frank will show audiences that, while horror may exist outside the walls of your shelter, there’s hope as long as you have a loving family with you through it all.

Everything is Illuminated (2005)

You know Liev Schreiber for starring in one of the best Showtime series Ray Donovan, but his directorial and screenwriting debut came with Everything is Illuminated. Based on the Jonathan Safran Foer novel, Elijah Wood, who you may know for playing Frodo in the cast of Lord of the Rings , plays an American Jew with a habit of collecting things to travel to the Ukraine to visit the woman who saved his grandfather during the Holocaust.

The biographical comedy-drama mixes a perfect blend of humor and drama. The most humorous parts come from the film’s standout actor Eugene Hütz. The screen time the Russian translator character shared with Elijah Wood was hilarious with his character’s fascination with American culture and constantly mispronouncing American phrases. Everything is Illuminated also hits you hard, not only for the heartbreaking flashback scenes of the Holocaust, but the theme of how our personal history shapes our identity and the importance of staying true to who we are.

The Chosen (1981)

Based on Chaim Potok’s best-selling novel, The Chosen is another great movie that highlights Jewish-American history. Set in 1944 Brooklyn, a friendship is struck between a Modern Orthodox Jewish teenager and an ultra-orthodox Hasidic teenager. While these two Jewish teens come from different sects, they find common ground in each other through their journey of self-discovery.

Audiences will love seeing the strong bond between Reuven and Danny. You’ll see from beginning to end the impact the two had on each other. The Chosen also offers a good glimpse into how the Hasidic community works in terms of their clothes, holiday celebrations, romantic relationships, and even their views on when Israel was on the verge of becoming a Jewish state. This movie is perfect for those who love coming-of-age stories and stories of friendship.

The Band's Visit (2007)

Broadway fans may already know The Band’s Visit because of the Tony Award-winning stage musical. However, this great Broadway musical was based on a movie filmed in Israel about band members of the Egyptian police force who find themselves lost in the wrong town. They’re welcomed by a small restaurant owner who decides to take the band members in for the night.

In the Jewish religion, there’s an important value called hachnasat orchim which means “welcoming guests.” This is exactly what Dina does for the lost band members welcoming them into her home and showing them a good time. She also tries to relate to the band’s lead member, Tawfiq, through their shared love of Arab music and movies, bringing the two cultures together.

Though emotional moments come from the scenes of Dina and Tawfiq, there are also comedic moments that are most memorable for the other characters like during the roller skating rink when one band member learns how to make romantic advances towards a sad girl who's there. While The Band’s Visit may have a general story, it’s nonetheless a feel-good movie to help audiences get to know Israel and the Jewish people who live there.

The Women's Balcony (2016)

For fans with an interest in Israeli culture and feminism, The Women’s Balcony is the perfect film to watch. During a bar mitzvah ceremony taking place at an Israeli synagogue, the balcony where the women observe collapses. As the women of the congregation fight for the rebuilding of the women’s balcony, the men, with the addition of a new rabbi, describe the tragic events as divine intervention that women don’t belong at temple services.

The Women’s Balcony does an excellent job showing important traditions observed in Judaism like bar mitzvah ceremonies, Torah reading, and the Passover seder. It also highlights the importance of women having a voice and standing as one which represents another value of Jewish unity called “Klal Yisrael.”

These underappreciated Jewish films may not be the talk of the town 24/7, but they’re worthy of attention and a big audience. They all share stories of what Jewish people went through during the turmoil of World War II and present-day issues. The most important lesson taught through all five of these Jewish movies is that unity and love are what’s most important even when times are tough.