Jim Carrey Fans Are Sharing Career Highlights To Celebrate The Comedian's 62nd Birthday, And Now I Want To Binge All His Movies

Undoubtedly one of the greatest comedic actors of our time is Jim Carrey. This stretches back to his beginnings in the sketch comedy space to becoming a verified movie star in the ‘90s and ‘00s, and continued recently when the actor made a rare exception to do a sequel for 2022’s Sonic The Hedgehog 2 . As Carrey turned 62 years old on Wednesday, January 17, fans from all around took to social media to share their favorite moments from the actor, and now I want to dust off his entire filmography!

Jim Carrey is a real gem of a human in the world of Hollywood and the internet tributing the actor with various clips from his career is proof of this. Let’s start with this funny round of outtakes from 1997’s Liar Liar:

Morning laughs-Outtakes from Liar, Liar. Freaking Jim Carrey!

Carrey has always been a ball of energy, and Liar Liar remains one of those good comedy movies from his career that includes some of his most hilarious movie quotes. Elsewhere on Twitter , the Hollywood Improv account celebrated his birthday by sharing a throwback video of the comedian doing a funny bit in his early years. Check it:

Happy Birthday to one of the most original, energetic, and best Jim Carrey! From his performance on Evening At The Improv in 1981. #hollywoodimprov #jimcarrey #comedy

Oh, what we would have given to see Jim Carrey perform standup in those days! The video was from back in 1981, which occurred just a couple of years before Jim Carrey decided to move to Hollywood and really get his career moving. This one is from a decade later when he was on In Living Color:

Happy Birthday, Jim Carrey! (he's 62)Jim Carrey 'Ice Ice Baby' parody in 1991"In Living Color" - on any streaming platforms?

Jim Carrey has always been a great physical comic, and honestly, he has a great set of pipes on him too. Just look at this funny appearance on The Larry Sanders Show one fan shared just in time for his 62nd birthday:

JIM CARREY - 62 Candles today🎂 - showing the dark, rich comic layers he always had in his playbook in the final episode of one of the greatest Sitcoms of all time -THE LARRY SANDERS SHOW (1998) #GarryShandling

Over 20 years later, Jim Carrey also still has it when he makes a talk show appearance. For example, there’s that time he shared the couch with Margot Robbie and Daniel Kaluuya on The Graham Norton Show, and ended up stealing the show with a hilarious quip made toward the Barbie star and a song for Kaluuya. Take a look:

I'm not saying Jim Carrey is the most talented human to ever lived but what I'm emphatically saying is that no human ever lived or living is more talented than Jim Carrey!

Not only is Jim Carrey a hilarious guy, he’s also one of those comedians who had an impressive turn into a dramatic role , not only once but a few times over the years. As another fan pointed out on Twitter :

Happy birthday to the amazing Jim Carrey, who deserved Oscar nominations for The Truman Show, Man on the Moon, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Jim Carrey starred in one of the best movies of the 2000s with Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and as the fan shared, his performances in Man on the Moon and The Truman Show were Oscar-worthy as well. The actor celebrated his birthday by getting together with a bunch of awesome fellow comedians to celebrate, including Adam Sandler, David Spade, Seth Green and Jimmy Kimmel. Jeff Ross called the gathering “The Laugh Supper” while sharing photos:

