After Jim Carrey Hints At Plans To Retire From Acting, He Opens Up About Things He’s ‘Ignored’ In Favor Of His Career

Jim Carrey made headlines recently for implying that he might quit acting soon. While it might be surprising to some, the comedian has been entertaining the masses for over three decades, so the idea of his retirement from the film industry isn't too far-fetched. At this point in his life, it seems as though the beloved actor wants to sit back and enjoy the fruits of his success. Now, the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 star has opened up about things he’s "ignored" in favor of his career.

The Ace Ventura icon clarified his retirement comments while walking the red carpet for Sonic 2. It appears the anticipated sequel will indeed be his swan song (for now). The actor seems ready to dedicate more time to living outside of the Hollywood machine, and the funnyman spilled to Entertainment Tonight that there are specific activities (including watching a specific TV show) that he's looking to get back to:

I gotta get out of here before I slap someone. Honestly, I feel like there's so many things, because I've been so busy for so long, important things that I've ignored. Like, there's 25 years of Mystery Science Theater I have to catch up on. And there's painting. I do paint. I'm gonna be putting out NFTs. I'll announce that on Twitter soon. And that's kinda fun for me still.

The In Living Color alum clearly has a list of things he wants to accomplish before it’s too late. (Honestly, catching up on Mystery Science Theater 3000 is something everyone should do in their spare time.) One can understand why he's ready to spread his wings outside of the Hollywood grind. Handling fame and a crazy work schedule over multiple decades can be tiring, especially at the level of fame the comedic actor has maintained. The Dumb and Dumber co-lead would go on to say that he's looking to accomplish simpler goals moving forward:

Other than that, I'm going to strive for un-exceptionalism. I want to be frighteningly normal. Nothing going on. Whole lotta nothing.

Many actors reach the point at which they feel like they're done with the fame game. Jim Carrey, as comedic and eccentric as he can be, has proven to be one of the most cerebral stars in Hollywood. So if he says it's time to step away for a while, then that's probably the case.

Jim Carrey's decision to forsake his impersonation of President Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live (which could've been a long-term gig) may have been a sign of the film and TV actor’s growing desire to step away from the spotlight. Fame can get intense as suggested by his “slap someone” comment, which is clearly a reference to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Carrey previously recalled being sickened by the incident, even going as far as saying he would’ve announced a $200 million lawsuit against Smith the next day. As the Truman Show star aims to get away from the pomp and circumstance in the film industry, one hopes he'll enjoy what makes him happy within his personal life.

