Critics Have Seen Hugh Jackman’s Song Sung Blue. Do They Think The Musical Biopic Is ‘So Good, So Good, So Good’?

We’ve been treated to some great musical biopics recently, including Jeremy Allen White's Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere and Timothée Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown. Giving us another contribution before we switch over to the 2026 movie calendar is Hugh Jackman in Song Sung Blue, the story of Mike and Claire Sardina, aka the Neil Diamond tribute band Lightning & Thunder. Critics have seen the movie ahead of its Christmas Day release, and they mostly agree it’s a little hokey, a little heartbreaking but irresistible nonetheless.

The critical acclaim for this one started even before its release to theaters, with Kate Hudson being nominated for a 2026 Golden Globe, which her co-star called “richly deserved.” That’s an opinion that Kristy Puchko of Mashable shares, calling the actress’ performance “absolutely extraordinary.” Director Craig Brewer somehow delivers both a feel-good movie and a good tearjerker, the critic says, writing:

Through thoughtful storytelling, an impeccable cast, and a smartly chosen soundtrack that places the performances of Diamond's songs thematically, Brewer creates a drama that is uplifting, heart-wrenching, and wondrous all at once. Bring tissues. Bring friends. And let Song Sung Blue hit you, rattle you, and leave you smiling.

Alonso Duralde of The Film Verdict also praises Kate Hudson for inhabiting her character so authentically. The critic says the movie is more than a little corny, but what better way to celebrate Neil Diamond’s music and the people who sing it? Duralde continues:

Craig Brewer’s biopic takes what could have been a dark tale … and spins it into an aggressively feel-good story of lovers finding each other, of people chasing a dream, and more than anything else, of the insurmountable catchiness of the Diamond catalog. Brewer’s screenplay is often indefensibly hokey, and the less you know about the real story of Mike and Claire, the more you’ll forgive the script’s melodramatic excesses and tweaking of history.

Owen Gleiberman of Variety calls Song Sung Blue a “winning pop nostalgia trip with a dark side.” Hugh Jackman’s voice perfectly captures what fans love about Neil Diamond’s low command and smooth articulation. The movie threatens to lose its pace when tragedy strikes Claire, Gleiberman writes, but …

Hudson’s anguished performance holds it together. This is let-it-rip acting with the fussiness burned off. And Hudson and Jackman don’t just have chemistry; they have an emotional synergy that grows more moving as Mike and Claire bond together — and fuse, once again, with the power of Neil — to heal themselves.

Bob Strauss for the San Francisco Chronicle says Hugh Jackman is perfectly cast, and Kate Hudson is a “revelation.” Put together, Song Sung Blue is “impossible to resist.” The critic writes:

These are not complex performances, but they do represent the kind of wistful, wishful passion that Diamond inspires. No panties are thrown, but time and again Song Sung Blue visualizes the love millions of fans have for the singer-songwriter’s well-crafted kitsch. Grafted onto a true underdog story, it makes for a salvation show that could move Brother Love himself — as well as those of his who think we can resist such things.

Johnny Oleksinski of the N.Y. Post gives it 2.5 out of 4 stars, writing that the music and actors are fine, but what is supposed to be moving is just a bummer. The critic says:

That weird tonal imbalance hurts the film because, at least as depicted by director Craig Brewer, it’s not as uplifting or cathartic as it thinks it is. You leave bummed out. Merry Christmas! What keeps Song Sung Blue, which is based on a documentary, from plummeting into a sinkhole of depression are the charisma and connection between its two shiny stars, and the soulful and catchy songs of Diamond.

Overall, 54 critics so far have rated Song Sung Blue 72% on Rotten Tomatoes, so this seems to be a great option for Neil Diamond fans, music lovers or anyone who needs a heartwarming tearjerker to accompany their holiday festivities. The Lightning & Thunder story will hit theaters on Thursday, December 25.