Critics Have Seen Hugh Jackman’s Song Sung Blue. Do They Think The Musical Biopic Is ‘So Good, So Good, So Good’?
In theaters Christmas Day.
We’ve been treated to some great musical biopics recently, including Jeremy Allen White's Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere and Timothée Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown. Giving us another contribution before we switch over to the 2026 movie calendar is Hugh Jackman in Song Sung Blue, the story of Mike and Claire Sardina, aka the Neil Diamond tribute band Lightning & Thunder. Critics have seen the movie ahead of its Christmas Day release, and they mostly agree it’s a little hokey, a little heartbreaking but irresistible nonetheless.
The critical acclaim for this one started even before its release to theaters, with Kate Hudson being nominated for a 2026 Golden Globe, which her co-star called “richly deserved.” That’s an opinion that Kristy Puchko of Mashable shares, calling the actress’ performance “absolutely extraordinary.” Director Craig Brewer somehow delivers both a feel-good movie and a good tearjerker, the critic says, writing:
Alonso Duralde of The Film Verdict also praises Kate Hudson for inhabiting her character so authentically. The critic says the movie is more than a little corny, but what better way to celebrate Neil Diamond’s music and the people who sing it? Duralde continues:
Owen Gleiberman of Variety calls Song Sung Blue a “winning pop nostalgia trip with a dark side.” Hugh Jackman’s voice perfectly captures what fans love about Neil Diamond’s low command and smooth articulation. The movie threatens to lose its pace when tragedy strikes Claire, Gleiberman writes, but …
Bob Strauss for the San Francisco Chronicle says Hugh Jackman is perfectly cast, and Kate Hudson is a “revelation.” Put together, Song Sung Blue is “impossible to resist.” The critic writes:
Johnny Oleksinski of the N.Y. Post gives it 2.5 out of 4 stars, writing that the music and actors are fine, but what is supposed to be moving is just a bummer. The critic says:
Overall, 54 critics so far have rated Song Sung Blue 72% on Rotten Tomatoes, so this seems to be a great option for Neil Diamond fans, music lovers or anyone who needs a heartwarming tearjerker to accompany their holiday festivities. The Lightning & Thunder story will hit theaters on Thursday, December 25.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.