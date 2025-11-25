Macaulay Culkin Isn’t ‘Allergic’ To Doing A Home Alone Sequel, And He Has An Excellent Idea

Now that Home Alone is officially celebrating its 35th year, it goes without saying that it remains one of the best Christmas movies ever . And in the age of revivals, reboots and remakes, many have wondered if the holiday pop cultural touchstone may try to tell another story. Well, its star, Macaulay Culkin, wouldn’t turn down the possibility if the script was right. Plus, he came prepared with a pitch that still heavily focuses on familial chaos.

During “A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin” event, the actor was asked how he felt about returning to Kevin McCallister. Thankfully, the former child actor’s relationship to the iconic movie is very positive, and he most recently revived McCallister for a commercial campaign and almost bought the Home Alone house . Via People , he mused on the idea of making a new movie, sharing that he’s not opposed, but would have some particular stipulations to sign on, saying:

I wouldn’t be completely allergic to it. It would have to be just right.

The idea of Macaulay Culkin full-on returning to Kevin is an intriguing one. On one hand, I think many would welcome the McCallisters back with open arms. On the other hand, I’m sure there are others in the fandom who would feel the complete opposite. As the Richie Rich star believes, it’d have to be one hell of a script to rival the first two.

Could you imagine a future Christmas movie streaming schedule with a follow-up to the Chris Columbus classics? I’m dreaming of how they could pull that off. Fortunately, though, the 45-year-old came locked and loaded with a potential pitch after answering the initial question. And while it doesn’t align with the forgetful travel plans, Culkin’s new familial angle could be on the right path, if a third movie starring him were to be greenlit, as he said:

I kind of had this idea. I’m either a widower or a divorcee. I’m raising a kid and all that stuff. I'm working really hard and I'm not really paying enough attention and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me and then I get locked out.

Personally, I think this has some real legs, and a movie could run with it, even though I’m not usually pro revival, reboot etc. The Uncle Buck alum elaborated on the possibility, noting that Kevin would be a single parent who’s a little absent. For that reason, Culkin thought the son would be “the one setting traps for me” and making Kevin a Harry and Marv (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) type after getting locked out of the house.

Adding on to classics is hard (I’m still not over what they did with the Hocus Pocus sequel) for so many reasons. But, this viewpoint reminds me of how The Santa Clause continued its story with its sequels, and if it can flesh out this seedling, and go for it, I have great hope. Also, I think the holiday genre, in this case, does help galvanize Culkin’s potential plot. He solidified this thought, explaining that the whole charade would have a deeper meaning:

[It’s a] ‘get let back into his heart’ kind of deal. That's the closest elevator pitch that I have. I’m not completely allergic to it, the right thing.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home of many holiday classics, including Home Alone, The Santa Clause and more. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

Again, I’m right there with the American Horror Story alum. It’d have to be an idea that could stand up in heart, humor and fun to even be compared to its predecessors, and his pitch isn’t half bad. We’ll see if Chris Columbus' feelings about HA 's legacy and whether or not there should be a new chapter will change. He’s been more hesitant to return to the greater Winnetka area (something else that shouldn’t change too much).

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whether or not we’ll see a full-fledged return of Kevin and the rest of the McCallisters remains uncertain, for now. But, if they do return for a Home Alone sequel, let’s just hope that the idea passes Culkin’s allergy test.

You can watch the originals with a Disney+ subscription.