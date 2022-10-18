2022 Christmas Movie Schedule: What's Streaming And Airing On TV
There are tons of new Christmas movies coming to TV and streaming in 2022!
While it’s true that not everyone loves the holiday season, and it can sometimes be difficult, even for those who do, to get into the spirit of the season, there’s no doubt that curling up to watch an uplifting Christmas movie can help one start to feel better about this gift-giving time of the year. And, it’s also true that we are being treated to more and more films that celebrate the season every year, with many channels and streaming services offering viewers dozens of Christmas movies on TV to help us feel all of the warm and happy holiday feelings we like to experience.
As usual, there are a number of new titles to get you in the mood this year, with several films on the way in the form of upcoming Hallmark, Netflix, Lifetime, BET+, HBO Max, and other movies. Even better, you can expect to see stars like Lacey Chabert, Candace Cameron Bure (who’ll be working with GAF going forward), her former Fuller House sister Jodie Sweetin, singer Ne-Yo, Freddie Prinze Jr., Justin Hartley, Vivica A. Fox, The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots, and many, many more! So, without further ado, let’s get into the 2022 Christmas movie schedule!
October 2022 Premieres
As usual, the early bird catches the worm…or, in this case, the first one out of the gate with new holiday movies nabs the viewers. Well, Hallmark will be coming in hot with Christmas cheer, as the first network/streamer to have a holiday premiere.
Friday, October 21
Noel Next Door - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST
Saturday, October 22
We Wish You a Married Christmas - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST
Destined at Christmas - Great American Family (GAF) - 8 p.m. EST
We Need a Little Christmas - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries - 9 p.m. EST
Sunday, October 23
A Kismet Christmas - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST
Friday, October 28
A Cozy Christmas Inn - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST
Saturday, October 29
Jolly Good Christmas - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST
Catering Christmas - GAF - 8 p.m. EST
Christmas Bedtime Stories - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries - 9 p.m. EST
Sunday, October 30
Ghosts of Christmas Always - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST
November 2022 Premieres
Now that we’ve gotten a good start on Christmas movie season, there will be even more titles debuting for the 2022 TV schedule to suit every type of holiday fancy, including a brand new Lindsay Lohan title.
Thursday, November 3
A Wesley Christmas - BET+
Friday, November 4
Unperfect Christmas Wish - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST
A Magical Christmas Village - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST
Saturday, November 5
Christmas in the Pines - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST
Lights, Camera, Christmas! - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST
Merry Swissmas - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST
A Royal Christmas on Ice - GAF - 8 p.m. EST
A Maple Valley Christmas - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries - 9 p.m. EST
Sunday, November 6
Christmas Masquerade - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST
All Saints Christmas - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST
Well Suited for Christmas - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST
Love At the Christmas Contest - GAF - 8 p.m. EST
Tuesday, November 8
The Claus Family 2 - Netflix
Thursday, November 10
Falling for Christmas - Netflix
The First Noelle - BET+
Christmas on Mistletoe Lake - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST
Friday, November 11
The Christmas Retreat - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST
In Merry Measure - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST
The Dog Days of Christmas - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST
Saturday, November 12
A Tiny Home Christmas - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST
The Royal Nanny - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST
Reindeer Games Homecoming - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST
A Merry Christmas Wish - GAF - 8 p.m. EST
Our Italian Christmas Memories - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries - 9 p.m. EST
Sunday, November 13
The Picture of Christmas - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST
Christmas at the Golden Dragon - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST
Six Degrees of Santa - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST
My Best Friend’s Christmas - GAF - 8 p.m. EST
Thursday, November 17
A Christmas Story Christmas - HBO Max
Christmas with You - Netflix
Christmas Party Crashers - BET+
Sweet Navidad - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST
Friday, November 18
Spirited - Apple TV+
Inventing the Christmas Prince - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST
A Country Christmas Harmony - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST
Saturday, November 19
The Holiday Switch - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST
Three Wise Men and a Baby - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST
Santa Bootcamp - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST
Christmas At Pine Valley - GAF - 8 p.m. EST
Long Lost Christmas - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries - 9 p.m. EST
Sunday, November 20
Christmas Lucky Charm - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST
When I Think of Christmas - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST
A Show-Stopping Christmas - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST
My Favorite Christmas Tree - GAF - 8 p.m. EST
Thursday, November 24
Holiday Harmony - HBO Max
A Christmas Mystery - HBO Max
The Christmas Clapback - BET+
Holiday Hideaway - BET+
The Sound of Christmas - BET+
The Noel Diary - Netflix
My Southern Family Christmas - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST
Baking All the Way - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST
Friday, November 25
#Xmas - Hallmark - 6 p.m. EST
A Royal Corgi Christmas - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST
Steppin’ Into the Holiday - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST
Christmas at the Drive-In - GAF - 8 p.m. EST
Saturday, November 26
A Tale of Two Christmases - Hallmark - 6 p.m. EST
Haul Out the Holly - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST
The 12 Days of Christmas Eve - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST
I’m Glad It’s Christmas - GAF - 8 p.m. EST
Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries - 10 p.m. EST
Sunday, November 27
A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe - Hallmark - 6 p.m. EST
A Holiday Spectacular - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST
A Christmas Spark - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST
Candace Cameron Bure Presents: A Christmas…Present - GAF - 8 .m. EST
Tuesday, November 29
Reindeer in Here - CBS - 9 p.m. EST
December 2022 Premieres
We’re in the home stretch now! And, this means that there will still be plenty of new films (some of the “cheesy” romantic variety) to watch as you bake cookies, plan your Christmas dinner, and wrap presents.
Thursday, December 1
A Hollywood Christmas - HBO Max
Rolling into Christmas - BET+
Serving Up the Holidays - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST
Friday, December 2
Christmas in the Wilds - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST
A Big Fat Family Christmas - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST
Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST
Saturday, December 3
Christmas on the Slopes - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST
A Fabled Holiday - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST
A New Orleans Noel - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST
Christmas on Candy Cane Lane - GAF - 8 p.m. EST
The Holiday Stocking - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries - 9 p.m. EST
Sunday, December 4
Christmas on the Rocks - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST
Undercover Holiday - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST
Merry Textmas - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST
B&B Merry - GAF - 8 p.m. EST
Thursday, December 8
A Miracle Before Christmas - BET+
Scentsational Christmas - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST
Friday, December 9
The Most Colorful Time of the Year - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST
A Recipe for Joy - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST
Big Box Christmas - GAF - 8 p.m. EST
Saturday, December 10
A Royal Christmas Match - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST
Christmas Class Reunion - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST
Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST
A Prince for the Holidays - GAF - 8 p.m. EST
The Gift of Peace - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries - 9 p.m. EST
Sunday, December 11
Santa's Got Style - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST
The Holiday Sitter - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST
Single and Ready to Jingle - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST
A Belgian Chocolate Christmas - GAF - 8 p.m. EST
Thursday, December 15
A Blackjack Christmas - BET+
Record Breaking Christmas - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST
Friday, December 16
Holiday Heritage - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST
A Christmas to Treasure - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST
Saturday, December 17
Sappy Holiday - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST
’Twas the Night Before Christmas - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST
The Holiday Dating Guide - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST
A Brush with Christmas Romance - GAF - 8 p.m. EST
Five More Minutes: Moments Like These - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries - 9 p.m. EST
Sunday, December 18
A Vintage Christmas - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST
Hanukkah on Rye - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST
Wrapped Up in Love - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST
The Art of Christmas - GAF - 8 p.m. EST
Thursday, December 22
A Christmas Gift - BET+
Saturday, December 24
The Snowball Effect - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST
Sunday, December 25
Christmas in Wolf Creek, UPtv - 7 p.m. EST
Premier Date And Time TBD
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol - Netflix
Best. Christmas. Ever. - Netflix
That Christmas - Netflix
When Christmas Was Young - CBS - December
Fit for Christmas - CBS - December
Must Love Christmas - CBS - December
With all of these premieres heading to the Christmas movie schedule, you’re sure to find something that appeals to you during pretty much every week of the year that remains! As with last year’s list, be sure to bookmark this article, as it will be updated when more information becomes available!
