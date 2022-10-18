2022 Christmas Movie Schedule: What's Streaming And Airing On TV

While it’s true that not everyone loves the holiday season, and it can sometimes be difficult, even for those who do, to get into the spirit of the season, there’s no doubt that curling up to watch an uplifting Christmas movie can help one start to feel better about this gift-giving time of the year. And, it’s also true that we are being treated to more and more films that celebrate the season every year, with many channels and streaming services offering viewers dozens of Christmas movies on TV to help us feel all of the warm and happy holiday feelings we like to experience.

As usual, there are a number of new titles to get you in the mood this year, with several films on the way in the form of upcoming Hallmark , Netflix, Lifetime, BET+, HBO Max, and other movies. Even better, you can expect to see stars like Lacey Chabert , Candace Cameron Bure (who’ll be working with GAF going forward), her former Fuller House sister Jodie Sweetin, singer Ne-Yo, Freddie Prinze Jr., Justin Hartley, Vivica A. Fox, The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots , and many, many more! So, without further ado, let’s get into the 2022 Christmas movie schedule!

October 2022 Premieres

(Image credit: Hallmark)

As usual, the early bird catches the worm…or, in this case, the first one out of the gate with new holiday movies nabs the viewers. Well, Hallmark will be coming in hot with Christmas cheer, as the first network/streamer to have a holiday premiere.

Friday, October 21

Noel Next Door - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST

Saturday, October 22

We Wish You a Married Christmas - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST

Destined at Christmas - Great American Family (GAF) - 8 p.m. EST

We Need a Little Christmas - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries - 9 p.m. EST

Sunday, October 23

A Kismet Christmas - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST

Friday, October 28

A Cozy Christmas Inn - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST

Saturday, October 29

Jolly Good Christmas - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST

Catering Christmas - GAF - 8 p.m. EST

Christmas Bedtime Stories - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries - 9 p.m. EST

Sunday, October 30

Ghosts of Christmas Always - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST

November 2022 Premieres

(Image credit: Netflix)

Now that we’ve gotten a good start on Christmas movie season, there will be even more titles debuting for the 2022 TV schedule to suit every type of holiday fancy, including a brand new Lindsay Lohan title .

Thursday, November 3

A Wesley Christmas - BET+

Friday, November 4

Unperfect Christmas Wish - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST

A Magical Christmas Village - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST

Saturday, November 5

Christmas in the Pines - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST

Lights, Camera, Christmas! - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST

Merry Swissmas - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST

A Royal Christmas on Ice - GAF - 8 p.m. EST

A Maple Valley Christmas - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries - 9 p.m. EST

Sunday, November 6

Christmas Masquerade - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST

All Saints Christmas - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST

Well Suited for Christmas - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST

Love At the Christmas Contest - GAF - 8 p.m. EST

Tuesday, November 8

The Claus Family 2 - Netflix

Thursday, November 10

Falling for Christmas - Netflix

The First Noelle - BET+

Christmas on Mistletoe Lake - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST

Friday, November 11

The Christmas Retreat - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST

In Merry Measure - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST

The Dog Days of Christmas - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST

Saturday, November 12

A Tiny Home Christmas - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST

The Royal Nanny - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST

Reindeer Games Homecoming - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST

A Merry Christmas Wish - GAF - 8 p.m. EST

Our Italian Christmas Memories - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries - 9 p.m. EST

Sunday, November 13

The Picture of Christmas - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST

Christmas at the Golden Dragon - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST

Six Degrees of Santa - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST

My Best Friend’s Christmas - GAF - 8 p.m. EST

Thursday, November 17

A Christmas Story Christmas - HBO Max

Christmas with You - Netflix

Christmas Party Crashers - BET+

Sweet Navidad - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST

Friday, November 18

Spirited - Apple TV+

Inventing the Christmas Prince - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST

A Country Christmas Harmony - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST

Saturday, November 19

The Holiday Switch - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST

Three Wise Men and a Baby - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST

Santa Bootcamp - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST

Christmas At Pine Valley - GAF - 8 p.m. EST

Long Lost Christmas - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries - 9 p.m. EST

Sunday, November 20

Christmas Lucky Charm - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST

When I Think of Christmas - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST

A Show-Stopping Christmas - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST

My Favorite Christmas Tree - GAF - 8 p.m. EST

Thursday, November 24

Holiday Harmony - HBO Max

A Christmas Mystery - HBO Max

The Christmas Clapback - BET+

Holiday Hideaway - BET+

The Sound of Christmas - BET+

The Noel Diary - Netflix

My Southern Family Christmas - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST

Baking All the Way - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST

Friday, November 25

#Xmas - Hallmark - 6 p.m. EST

A Royal Corgi Christmas - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST

Steppin’ Into the Holiday - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST

Christmas at the Drive-In - GAF - 8 p.m. EST

Saturday, November 26

A Tale of Two Christmases - Hallmark - 6 p.m. EST

Haul Out the Holly - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST

The 12 Days of Christmas Eve - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST

I’m Glad It’s Christmas - GAF - 8 p.m. EST

Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries - 10 p.m. EST

Sunday, November 27

A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe - Hallmark - 6 p.m. EST

A Holiday Spectacular - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST

A Christmas Spark - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST

Candace Cameron Bure Presents: A Christmas…Present - GAF - 8 .m. EST

Tuesday, November 29

Reindeer in Here - CBS - 9 p.m. EST

December 2022 Premieres

(Image credit: Hallmark)

We’re in the home stretch now! And, this means that there will still be plenty of new films (some of the “cheesy” romantic variety ) to watch as you bake cookies, plan your Christmas dinner, and wrap presents.

Thursday, December 1

A Hollywood Christmas - HBO Max

Rolling into Christmas - BET+

Serving Up the Holidays - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST

Friday, December 2

Christmas in the Wilds - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST

A Big Fat Family Christmas - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST

Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST

Saturday, December 3

Christmas on the Slopes - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST

A Fabled Holiday - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST

A New Orleans Noel - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST

Christmas on Candy Cane Lane - GAF - 8 p.m. EST

The Holiday Stocking - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries - 9 p.m. EST

Sunday, December 4

Christmas on the Rocks - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST

Undercover Holiday - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST

Merry Textmas - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST

B&B Merry - GAF - 8 p.m. EST

Thursday, December 8

A Miracle Before Christmas - BET+

Scentsational Christmas - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST

Friday, December 9

The Most Colorful Time of the Year - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST

A Recipe for Joy - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST

Big Box Christmas - GAF - 8 p.m. EST

Saturday, December 10

A Royal Christmas Match - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST

Christmas Class Reunion - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST

Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST

A Prince for the Holidays - GAF - 8 p.m. EST

The Gift of Peace - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries - 9 p.m. EST

Sunday, December 11

Santa's Got Style - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST

The Holiday Sitter - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST

Single and Ready to Jingle - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST

A Belgian Chocolate Christmas - GAF - 8 p.m. EST

Thursday, December 15

A Blackjack Christmas - BET+

Record Breaking Christmas - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST

Friday, December 16

Holiday Heritage - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST

A Christmas to Treasure - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST

Saturday, December 17

Sappy Holiday - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST

’Twas the Night Before Christmas - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST

The Holiday Dating Guide - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST

A Brush with Christmas Romance - GAF - 8 p.m. EST

Five More Minutes: Moments Like These - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries - 9 p.m. EST

Sunday, December 18

A Vintage Christmas - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST

Hanukkah on Rye - Hallmark - 8 p.m. EST

Wrapped Up in Love - Lifetime - 8 p.m. EST

The Art of Christmas - GAF - 8 p.m. EST

Thursday, December 22

A Christmas Gift - BET+

Saturday, December 24

The Snowball Effect - UPtv - 7 p.m. EST

Sunday, December 25

Christmas in Wolf Creek, UPtv - 7 p.m. EST

Premier Date And Time TBD

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol - Netflix

Best. Christmas. Ever. - Netflix

That Christmas - Netflix

When Christmas Was Young - CBS - December

Fit for Christmas - CBS - December

Must Love Christmas - CBS - December