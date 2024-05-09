John Travolta Shares Sweet Tribute To Late Grease Co-Star Susan Buckner

This week, actress Susan Buckner passed away at the age of 72. She was best known for playing Patty Simcox in the 1978 classic movie musical , Grease, as well as a handful of other titles like Wes Craven’s Deadly Blessing alongside Sharon Stone, and shows like The Hardy Boys and The Love Boat. She was also a pageant queen, who was crowned Miss Washington in 1971. Of course, she will most be remembered for the sensation that was Grease, and John Travolta posted a sweet tribute honoring the late actress on social media.

Travolta and Buckner had limited screen time together in Grease, as the Patty character mostly was in scenes with the girls of Rydell High, and as the lead, Travolta had many solo scenes with Olivia Newton-John and the rest of the T-Birds. But this doesn’t mean Buckner didn’t make an impact. Travolta seems to remember his time shooting with Buckner fondly, saying on his Instagram story:

Susan you made Grease that much more special! We will miss you!

Travolta accompanied his kind words with photos of Buckner from Grease, as well as a more recent photo. It’s been 45 years since the release of Grease, but the family-like filming atmosphere seems to live on in the hearts of the cast, and is definitely one of Travolta’s best films . It’s a special movie to many, with a very talented cast at the center. Susan Buckner, who was in such musical numbers as “Summer Lovin” and in the big school dance competition scene, was a big part of that.

Buckner stepped away from acting in the 80s to live a more quiet life. According to The Guardian , the former actress became a teacher, led dance classes, and even directed children’s plays in Coral Gables, Florida. She may have left Rydell High in the 70s, but the community spirit seems to never have left Buckner. She was one of the best dancers in Grease, with many of her big cartwheels being the highlight of Grease choreography, so she probably had a lot of knowledge to share as well as her talents.

Sadly, the cast of Grease has faced a number of sad losses over the years. Most notably, Sandra Dee herself, Olivia Newton-John passed away in 2022. Travolta also posted a tribute to their time in Grease as well, which was clearly a special time in his life. Grease made Travolta a movie star, and he clearly hasn’t forgotten the ensemble of people who made that experience so wonderful and made the movie so iconic. Both Olivia Newton-John and Susan Buckner are dearly missed.

You can revisit Susan Buckner alongside John Travolta in Grease, which is currently streaming now with a Max subscription . The streamer has a number of classic titles available on the service, so make sure to check out our feature on the best movies on Max for more information on other great films.