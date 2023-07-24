The Best John Travolta Movies And Where To Watch Them

When it comes to some of the biggest stars that I’ve watched over and over again, there are many I could think of. Today, we’re going to be talking about one in particular, who has starred in many huge, iconic movies – John Travolta.

While the actor has (like pretty much every actor) faced ups and downs when it comes to how his movies have been received, there’s no denying that he has been in some great films that have stood the test of time. From early entries like Grease to more recent fare, here are John Travolta’s best movies and how you can watch them.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Grease (1978)

I can’t write about John Travolta's bet movies without bringing up one of his most iconic – Danny in Grease, the epitome of a bad boy who looks insanely good.

The film, which released back in 1978, was a movie musical that followed the story of Danny and Sandy, two high school students who had a fling over the summer, but find out that they are attending the same school in the fall, and the shenanigans that come with that.

What can be said about Grease that hasn’t been said already? It’s probably one of the most popular musicals of all time, and it’s mainly because of the great Grease cast that includes not only Travolta but Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing, Didi Conn and so many more. The film had great set pieces, catchy songs, and plenty of fun stuff to go around.

While I personally think that the film can be a little overrated, I do see its impact on pop culture as a whole, and recognize that it’s one of Travolta’s best performances, both in the musical sense and acting-wise. If you love him, this is the movie for you.

Stream Grease on Max.

Rent/Buy Grease on Amazon.

(Image credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Carrie (1976)

Carrie is a Stephen King adaptation that tells the story of a young girl who's bullied in high school but discovers that she has telekinetic abilities, and when one prank on prom night goes too far, she decides to take revenge on all those who wronged her.

Travolta played Billy Nolan, one of the bullies that sends Carrie on her rampage. It’s ironic watching him play such a jerk as one of his first roles, when many of his later ones were heroic or at least decent guys, but it’s a great part all the same. And if you love awesome horror movies , this is the one to watch.

Stream Carrie on Pluto TV.

Rent/Buy Carrie on Amazon.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

I’m pretty sure Saturday Night Fever and Travolta go together like bees and honey. The famed dramatic dance movie follows a man who spends his weekend nights drinking and dancing away at a discotheque, but struggles to find his place in the world amongst rising tensions in his working-class neighborhood.

This movie had such a major impact on pop culture, and its soundtrack has continued to remain popular even to this day, more than forty years later, with hits like “Staying Alive,” “Saturday Night Fever” and more. Travolta as the star is what really makes the movie. He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor because of his role.

Stream Saturday Night Fever on Amazon Prime.

Rent/Buy Saturday Night Fever on Amazon.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Urban Cowboy (1980)

If you’re looking for a great romantic drama, then Urban Cowboy is the one to watch. It stars Travolta as a young man who is dealing with a tumultuous and dramatic relationship with a young woman named Sissy, and the story of their romance.

I can see why this would be one of Travolta’s best films. He delivers a great leading man performance and he and Debra Winger really take the whole thing home. You believe their love story from the very beginning. Nothing quite beats good chemistry.

Stream Urban Cowboy on Max.

Rent/Buy Urban Cowboy on Amazon.

(Image credit: Miramax)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Travolta had a bit of a career resurgence in the 1990s, and one of his best films was Pulp Fiction. The movie, which also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman and more, follows four connected crime stories that take place in Los Angeles.

This is one of those movies that you just have to see at one point . Not only is it one of Quentin Tarantino’s best films, but the movie itself had such a significant impact on pop culture that to this day, people are still quoting it. I love it so much, and Travolta as Vincent Vega was the best choice ever. He totally deserves the Academy Award nomination he got.

Stream Pulp Fiction on Max.

Rent/Buy Pulp Fiction on Amazon.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Face/Off (1997)

Next up is Face/Off, a film that follows an FBI agent who decides to undergo facial surgery to take on the identity of a criminal in order to end a terrorist attack, but his world is turned upside down when the criminal looks to get revenge.

Here's another ever-popular film that has continued to gain a huge following after its release, and it’s partly because of Travolta and his co-star, Nicholas Cage. Both keep you watching and make this twisty film enjoyable right from the start. It can be a little confusing at first to remember who’s who, but it’s fun all the same.

Stream Face/Off on Showtime.

Rent/Buy Face/Off on Amazon.

(Image credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Get Shorty (1995)

Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, Get Shorty follows a mobster going to Hollywood to collect a debt from a film producer working on a movie. While there, he falls for the actress starring in the production, and gets pulled into the filmmaking industry way more than he ever imagined.

Get Shorty is honestly one of the funniest comedy movies from the 1990s and I want more people my age to know about it. Not only does it feature a hilarious performance from Travolta, but it also has Danny DeVito , Gene Hackman and many more hilarious actors that make this film a certified must-watch.

Rent/Buy Get Shorty on Amazon.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Primary Colors (1998)

Directed by Mike Nichols, Primary Colors is a comedy-drama that follows a young man who decides to join a campaign for someone who is aiming to run for the Democratic Party nomination for the President of the United States, but he finds that there’s much more to this presidential election than he thought there would be.

Political films are never really my cup of tea, but this makes up for it with great comedic scenes and brilliant performances, from both Travolta and supporting actress Kathy Bates , who was nominated for an Academy Award. Check this one out.

Rent/Buy Primary Colors on Amazon.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Hairspray (2007)

Based on the Broadway musical and the 1988 comedy of the same name, Hairspray is the story of a young girl who gets the chance to be a dancer on her favorite variety show, and uses her position to change Baltimore society and push for race integration in the 1960s.

Travolta plays Edna Turnblad. Yes, he is dressed as a woman, but this actor rocks it in heels and a dress, and somehow makes me sing “You Can’t Stop The Beat” even louder. I love him in here and it’s my favorite. I will not be taking any questions at this time.

Rent/Buy Hairspray on Amazon.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

In A Valley Of Violence (2016)

Last but not least, we have In a Valley of Violence. The film, starring Ethan Hawke and John Travolta, tells the story of a drifter who finds himself in a town that is now abandoned and considered a “valley of violence,” and he brings some unfortunate trouble right along with him that makes the place even more violent.

Ti West, the director behind the gory X and Pearl, directed this movie, and you can tell instantly. Not only does Travolta deliver a great performance as Clyde Martin, a marshal who is trying to keep the town in order, but the film itself is beautifully shot and has some great comedic moments and scenes that are suspenseful as heck. Truly one of Travolta’s best.

Stream In a Valley of Violence on Netflix .

Rent/Buy In a Valley of Violence on Amazon.