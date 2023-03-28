John Wick: Chapter 4 Calls For Oscars To Add Stunt Category, And It Makes A Strong Case With Brutal BTS Video

The John Wick franchise has been known for its breathtaking action sequences since it charged into theaters with its first chapter in 2014. With the first three installments, the Wick films have already been cemented as one of cinema’s best action movie series. From the subway fight in Chapter 2, the motorcycle chase of Parabellum, to the first film’s Red Circle shootout, the series knows how to deliver the action. However, director Chad Stahelski teased the fourth movie would raise the bar even higher, and it seems to have done just that. Now, the team behind the film is calling for the Oscars to add a new category for stunts and did so with a must-see behind-the-scenes video.

The clip, which was shared on the film’s official Twitter account, features footage from the set of John Wick: Chapter 4 during the filming of a particularly nasty escalator stunt. The post was accompanied by a simple message, “It’s time to add a stunts category to the Oscars.” The video gives viewers a raw behind-the-scenes view of a performer taking a severe tumble down escalator stairs and having to play dead while the cast moves through the setup to finish the scene. You may need to check your pulse if watching this clip doesn’t hurt your neck via osmosis. You can see the it for yourself below:

It’s clear from the video that the stunt team deserves far more recognition for their hard work than they currently get. Every one of the hits the stunt performer took on the way down the escalator made me clench my jaw. So can we please give that stunt actors an Oscar category already?

It makes sense for the John Wick helmer to be at the forefront of the discussion regarding the importance of stunt work. Chad Stahelski has a stunt background and knows the real-life dangers of putting one's body on the line for a movie. He recently spoke with Deadline and did not mince words when it came to the prospect of the Academy adding a new category to the list of departments it already honors. He told the publication:

There’s not a single arguable reason not to have stunts in the Academy Awards. No one’s gonna deny that we are at least equal to every other department. We’re part of every film, as much part of Hollywood lore as music, costumes, technical achievements, directing, or cinematography.

The stunt performer-turned-director is the first to admit some kinks need to be worked out concerning deciding how to recognize stunt sequences and their performers. However, he says he is ready to get together with Academy members and figure it out:

So, are you giving the award for Best Stunt or Best Stunt Sequence, or Best Stunt Constant? The stunt guys don’t know the answer. And I guarantee you the Academy doesn’t either. But I have faith that if all the smart people at the Academy and all our smart people sit down at a table, we can figure it out and make it happen.

The dedication to the craft and hard work the filmmakers and their stunt department put into John Wick: Chapter 4 is paying off. Reviews for the fourth Wick outing have been some of the most positive of the series–see why CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg gave the movie 4.5 out of 5 stars in his review . Based on 274 top critic reviews logged on the movie's Rotten Tomatoes page, the film currently sits at an impressive 94% at this time. For comparison, the first movie is ranked at 86%, and both Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 - Parabellum comes in at 89%. Not many film franchises can boast they’re getting better with each new movie (with maybe only the Mission: Impossible franchise being one to fit the bill). So the creatives behind the Keanu Reeves-led action series certainly deserve some credit.

Of course, adding a new category to the Oscars is no easy task, and it remains to be seen whether the Academy will take notice. But if this new behind-the-scenes video is any indication, the Wick team is more than up to the challenge. And who knows? Maybe one day, we’ll see a stunt performer accepting a gold statue on the big stage. Until then, like the action movies, fans will have to keep getting bigger and louder until the powers that be finally take notice.