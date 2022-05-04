John Wick Director Explains The Stakes Of Keanu Reeves’ Upcoming Fourth Movie, And All The New Stunts
John Wick 4 is raising the stakes.
The fan-favorite John Wick franchise has no shortage of heart-pounding thrills, intense car chases, and high-octane action. From the motorcycle chase of Parabellum to the first film’s Red Circle shootout, Keanu Reeves has more than earned his keep as an action star. According to John Wick director Chad Stahelski, however, the upcoming fourth movie will raise the bar even higher.
In an interview with Collider, director Chad Stahelski revealed how John Wick 4 raises the stakes for Keanu Reeves’ titular protagonist. He said:
In addition to some heightened emotional and psychological stakes, John Wick 4 is also set to boast some elevated action sequences. As any viewer of the first three John Wick films can attest, Keanu Reeves is no stranger to stunt work. The fourth installment, however, will find the Matrix Resurrections star entering new territory and trying out some new skills on the big screen. Chad Stahelski shared:
The first footage from John Wick 4 was just revealed at CinemaCon, and it already seems to live up to Chad Stahelski’s promises. Keanu Reeves could be spotted battling ax-wielders, falling out of buildings, and adding to his legendary kill count by expertly wielding a pair of nunchaku. Other new stunts are rumored to include archery and some desert-set horseback riding. If this footage and the testimony of Chad Stahelski is any indication, John Wick 4 is gearing up to be the biggest and baddest installment in the Keanu Reeves franchise yet.
John Wick 4 is currently set to hit theaters on March 24, 2023 - check out everything we know so far. While you wait, you can check out the first three movies in the series by renting them on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV. Already caught up? Check out this list of upcoming movie releases to pencil in your 2022 must-sees.
