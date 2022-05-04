John Wick Director Explains The Stakes Of Keanu Reeves’ Upcoming Fourth Movie, And All The New Stunts

The fan-favorite John Wick franchise has no shortage of heart-pounding thrills, intense car chases, and high-octane action. From the motorcycle chase of Parabellum to the first film’s Red Circle shootout, Keanu Reeves has more than earned his keep as an action star . According to John Wick director Chad Stahelski, however, the upcoming fourth movie will raise the bar even higher.

In an interview with Collider , director Chad Stahelski revealed how John Wick 4 raises the stakes for Keanu Reeves’ titular protagonist. He said:

I think Chapter 4 is a good continuation of all three previous films, and it's got a bit of a conclusion to it, which is great. We introduce a ton of new characters that have a lot to say about John Wick from his past and from, obviously, present. I think it's brotherhood, it's hope. It's what the life would really be like as a bit of an existential crisis with John, and I think that's the fun part of the movie.

In addition to some heightened emotional and psychological stakes, John Wick 4 is also set to boast some elevated action sequences. As any viewer of the first three John Wick films can attest, Keanu Reeves is no stranger to stunt work. The fourth installment, however, will find the Matrix Resurrections star entering new territory and trying out some new skills on the big screen. Chad Stahelski shared:

Keanu's got some new skill sets, which is good. He's got some new props, which are great. We were fortunate enough to land some very interesting stunt teams from all over the world. And each stunt team from the different countries, the Japanese stunt team, the French stunt team, the Bulgarian stunt team, they all have a little bit of flavor of motion, and I think that helps change the set pieces as well. When you get all these different experts and different martial arts, it forces us to adapt the choreography to show different things. It's fun.

The first footage from John Wick 4 was just revealed at CinemaCon , and it already seems to live up to Chad Stahelski’s promises. Keanu Reeves could be spotted battling ax-wielders, falling out of buildings, and adding to his legendary kill count by expertly wielding a pair of nunchaku. Other new stunts are rumored to include archery and some desert-set horseback riding. If this footage and the testimony of Chad Stahelski is any indication, John Wick 4 is gearing up to be the biggest and baddest installment in the Keanu Reeves franchise yet.