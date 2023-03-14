John Wick: Chapter 4 Reviews Are Here, And The Critics Are In Agreement About Keanu Reeves’ Action Sequel
John Wick is back!
It’s been nearly four years since audiences have seen Keanu Reeves as the assassin John Wick, but when John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters on March 24, the story will pick up right where the third installment of one of the best action movie franchises left off. The hitman is determined to take down the High Table, the crime organization that has a huge bounty on his head, and the trailer promises a large body count and all the bad-assery that fans have come to expect from this franchise. First reactions were very promising, with people calling the fourth installment “epic,” and the praise continues now that reviews are out.
Keanu Reeves is again joined by Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick, and the John Wick: Chapter 4 cast also adds some notable characters in Caine (Donnie Yen) and the Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård), who have left their mark on the critics. Let’s get to it then, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of John Wick: Chapter 4. Eric Eisenberg rates the film 4.5 stars out of 5, saying it earns every minute of its nearly three-hour runtime and is likely the best of the sequels. He continues:
Hoai-Tran Bui of Inverse agrees the three hours breezes by, saying the movie is a “bone-crunching showcase” of what director Chad Stahelski has honed and perfected over the course of four John Wick movies. The critic says:
Tom Jorgensen of IGN rates the movie a perfect 10 out of 10, calling John Wick: Chapter 4 a “Masterpiece” whose incredibly staged action scenes, engaging ensemble and stylish production design coalesce into a modern action masterclass. From the review:
Leah Greenblatt of EW grades the movie a B+, calling the movie both “patently ridiculous” and “gloriously illogical,” but also says it’s mostly very fun. The review states:
Frank Scheck of THR says this fourth John Wick movie outperforms its predecessors in almost every respect, calling it “bigger, badder, bolder, longer.” The critic agrees with those above in saying not many in the audience will complain about the runtime. He continues:
Thanks to Keanu Reeves, Chad Stahelski and many others involved, John Wick has become one of the best action franchises, boasting some pretty memorable scenes. If you’ve been waiting for this next chapter, your time is almost here, as John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to hit theaters Friday, March 24. Be sure to check out our 2023 Movie Release Schedule to see what else is headed to theaters soon.
