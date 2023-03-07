John Wick: Chapter 4 Has Screened, And Critics Are Raving About The ‘Epic’ Keanu Reeves Action Movie

By Heidi Venable
published

The long-awaited fourth installment is nearly here!

Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4.
It’s been nearly four years since John Wick fans have seen the Keanu Reeves' most popular hitman character kicking ass on our screens, but the wait is nearly up. After multiple delays, John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally set to hit theaters at the end of the month, and while Chad Stahelski is returning to direct, co-writers Shay Hatten and Michael Finch will bring new energy to John Wick’s fight against the villainous High Table. The fourth installment of one of the best action movie franchises has screened, and audiences are hitting up social media with their first reactions.

The trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 promises a high body count, as the titular character looks for a way to destroy the High Table for good. Indie singer Rina Sawayama is among the new John Wick 4 cast members in the role of Akira, with Bill Skarsgård also making his franchise debut. Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick reprise their roles from previous installments. Let’s see what people are saying about the movie, starting with CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg, who tweets that the longest John Wick movie yet earns its runtime: 

Critic John Nguyen also mentions Donnie Yen, as he notes that this fourth installment ups the ante on the action: 

Keanu Reeves has said this movie is the “hardest film I’ve ever made,” in terms of the action, and Insider correspondent Kirsten Acuna’s reaction gives us an idea of why. She says the action sequences have a video game feel, and there’s one she kept thinking about long after the movie ended. This one is sure to be a fan favorite, she says: 

Not all who were able to screen the movie are fans of the nearly three-hour runtime, but Liz Shannon Miller of Consequence seems willing to allow it based on the third act alone, tweeting: 

The Nerds of Color call John Wick 4 the most “gorgeous” installment of the franchise, and while it suffers from pacing issues, according to this account, the new cast additions are stellar, and it features some of the best gun fights in the series: 

Critic Courtney Howard promises this is the wildest time you’ll have at the theater this year and also provides another shout-out for the supporting cast in follow-up Tweets: 

Erick Weber not only calls this movie the best of the franchise, he proclaims John Wick: Chapter 4 one of the greatest action movies ever made: 

Hunter Bolding echoes the thoughts of all of the above. One of the top action movies ever? Check. Best in the franchise? Check. Donnie Yen is a show-stealer? Check. He tweets:

With reactions like this to the fourth movie, it’s easy to see why John Wick 5 is already in the works, as well as an equally stunt-crazy spinoff, Ballerina. It may have been a long wait, but it sounds like time has been good to the action franchise. We’ll know even more when critics’ reviews are released next week, ahead of the movie's arrival to theaters on Friday, March 24. Be sure to come back to CinemaBlend for more John Wick: Chapter 4 coverage, and in the meantime, check out our 2023 Movie Release Schedule to see what other films are headed our way soon. 

