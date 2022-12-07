Keanu Reeves Called John Wick 4 The ‘Hardest’ Movie Of His Career, So What Insane Action Sequences Are Coming?

The John Wick films have been exciting audiences for years, with action packed fight sequences and an iconic performance from Keanu Reeves. It’s been three and a half years since the third John Wick film hit theaters. Now a fourth John Wick is finally coming to fruition, and is promising to be one of the most intense movies in the franchise thus far. Reeves recently opened up about why this film was harder than the others.

At the recent John Wick: Chapter 4 panel at CCXP 22 in Sao Paulo, Brazil (via Hyper Omelete), the Matrix star opened up about what fans can look forward to in the film. The actor has participated in some incredibly difficult action stunts in the past, but according to Reeves, the latest John Wick film takes the cake. He revealed:

John Wick 4 is the hardest movie I've ever made. In terms of action, it's the hardest film I've ever made, but that's what makes it good.

Clearly director Chad Stahelski pushed his cast to the limit for this new John Wick film. It’s been so long since the last installment in the franchise, so there may have been a push for this film to be bigger and better than ever. Behind the scenes stories have revealed that Reeves was super supportive behind the scenes throughout the difficult shoot. Even if this was the hardest film of Reeves’ career, he still kept himself as a touchstone for the newer cast, which speaks to Reeves as an actor.

The film doesn’t hit theaters until 2023, but the trailer has already promised insane action sequences to come. Along with Reeves, the film’s incredible cast also includes Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, and Bill Skarsgård in a supposed villain role. While many details about the film are being kept under wraps, we do know that this installment will include a globe-trotting John Wick who fights high level players in the underworld while he has a price over his head. With so many high-concept details together, this film promises to be pretty epic.

While Wick fans had to be very patient for John Wick 4, development on two additional John Wick projects are well under way. John Wick: Chapter 5 is already in the pre-production process, and the spin-off film, Ballerina is currently in the midst of filming. Ballerina will star Ana de Armas, and will include a heavy female presence behind the camera. I personally can’t wait to see what The Gray Man star will bring to this universe.

Fans can catch Reeves giving his all to John Wick: Chapter 4 in cinemas on March 24, 2023. In the meantime, you can revisit the first three John Wick films currently streaming on PlutoTV. For more information on what other exciting films are coming to theaters and streaming next year, make sure to check out our 2023 movie release schedule.