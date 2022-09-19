John Wick 4 Actor Reveals How Keanu Reeves Helped Welcome New Cast Members

Looks like famed indie singer Rina Sawayama is venturing out into movies. Sawayama has been cast in the much anticipated John Wick 4 alongside Keanu Reeves, an incredible venture for the budding star. The singer recently reflected what it's like to work with Reeves, and how he welcomed the new cast to the John Wick universe.

The ‘Hold the Girl’ singer revealed in an interview with Variety that Reeves was a nurturing presence on set, giving behind the scenes advice to Sawayama, who has limited experience working on movie sets. Sawayama says of the popular action star:

Keanu was amazing, and exactly what you think he’d be like, so chill. But he looked after me in loads of different ways, very much behind the scenes — not telling me that he was doing something for me, but making sure that it was done. Although him being one of the executive producers means that he had a hand in casting me, so that was really crazy to comprehend.

Keanu Reeves clearly saw something special and unique in Sawayama, and I love hearing that he was super open to the new John Wick cast, and taking his role as a mentor seriously. The internet’s love for Keanu Reeves was invigorated in 2019 when he was declared the “internet’s boyfriend.” He certified himself as such when he gracefully crashed a fan’s wedding, to the couple’s delight. It’s great to hear Reeves is as kind and generous on set as he is off.

Camaraderie on John Wick 4 was incredibly important, and I’m glad Reeves did everything he could to set an example for the rest of the cast. The film was a momentous task, continuing popular lore from the first three films, while also offering a unique addition to an action franchise (and one of the best action movies out there). The film had a lengthy production, and takes place in five different locations: Japan, America, France, Germany and Jordan. A John Wick 5 has already been planned, along with a prequel to the franchise titled The Ballerina starring Ana De Armas. Clearly John Wick 4 has a lot of weight to carry, and as a result, is the longest film in the franchise to date.

Sawayama will be playing the role of Akira, and Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick will reprise their roles as members of the John Wick franchise. Bill Skarsgård also joined the cast in a mystery role. The trailer premiered at San Diego Comic Con, and shows that John Wick 4 will be just as action packed as the first three John Wick films, with incredible stunts and fight scenes that only the big screen can capture.

John Wick 4 is set to hit theaters on March 24, 2023, so get your popcorn out. For more information on other anticipated movies set for release in the near future, check out our 2023 movie release schedule.