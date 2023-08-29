Johnny Depp And Jenna Ortega Respond To Wild Rumors They Are Dating

Actor Johnny Depp has been a public figure for decades, and has been making a ton of headlines over the past few years thanks to his long legal battle with Amber Heard. Meanwhile Jenna Ortega became a household name thanks to her work on Scream and Wednesday. Despite their big age difference, rumors started circulating that the pair might be romantically involved. And now both Depp and Ortega have responded to those wild rumors they were dating.

The rumors about these two actors started circulating when celebrity gossip Deuxmoi claimed Depp and Ortega were reportedly seen together, possibly working on Beetlejuice 2 via their mutual collaborator Tim Burton . Despite their 40 year age difference, the chatter online got loud enough that they responded to these rumors directly. Jenna Ortega took to Instagram story (via FandomWire ) to shut down the rumor mill, saying:

This is so ridiculous I can’t even laugh. I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone

Well, she didn’t mince her words. Looks like she’s never spent any time with Johnny Depp, let alone started dating the Edward Scissorhands actor. And Jenna Ortega is asking for people to stop spreading this rumor and leave the pair of actors (and strangers) alone. Can you blame her?

Indeed, Jenna Ortega has been open about the struggles of her new Wednesday level fame. What’s more, Ortega has even teared up about the pressure of social media as a public figure. And being rumored to be dating someone you’ve reportedly never even met is a new wrinkle in this life of a celebrity.

As for Johnny Depp, a rep for the actor made a statement addressing the dating rumors, as well as the claim that he might have a role opposite Ortega in Beetlejuice 2 . Said statement reads:

Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever. He has never met her or spoken to her. He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumors that are intended to harm his reputation and career.

There you have it. Both parties have denied having any sort of relationship, either professional or personal. Hopefully this will quell these rumors, and allow Depp and Ortega to move on without ongoing chatter about them. Although given how invested the public is in both actors, it’s only a matter of time before another rumor about them forms.

Aside from these wild Depp reports, there are also Scream rumors swirling around Jenna Ortega . Namely that she might not be able to film Scream 7 due to scheduling conflicts with Wednesday Season 2 . As for Johnny Depp, there were reports that his bandmates were staging an intervention based on his partying.