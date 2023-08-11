After Several Concert Cancellations, Some Concerning Johnny Depp Rumors Are Emerging

Johnny Depp has been a celebrity for decades, thanks to his acclaimed work as a character actor. But he’s also an accomplished musician, touring with his late friend Jeff Beck , as well as his band The Hollywood Vampires. But after several concert cancellations, some concerning rumors about Depp are emerging. Let’s break it all down.

Over the past few years Johnny Depp’s name has largely become synonymous with his legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard. After the verdict of the defamation trial was revealed, he dove back into music as his career slowly started having a comeback . He’s been touring with Hollywood Vampires, but an insider told Life and Style that those close to the Edward Scissorhands actor are concerned about his partying ways– especially after having to cancel a number of shows. As that insider put it,

Johnny’s pals fear his partying is once again catching up to him. Some claim his boozing has gotten so bad that they want to stage an intervention.

Well, that’s certainly concerning. If this anonymous insider is to be believed, Johnny Depp may be taking his role as a rockstar literally, including the partying that sometimes comes with that profession. And apparently it’s gotten so severe that an intervention might be planned.

As previously mentioned, Hollywood Vampires recently had a number of cancellations, some of which were reportedly about the Pirates of the Caribbean star. Back in May a few shows were rescheduled because Johnny Depp injured his ankle . In July a gig in Budapest was canceled minutes before the band was set to take the stage, with the reason being that Depp was reportedly unwell. And those aren’t the only recent cancellations.

Later in that conversation with Life and Style, the same insider with knowledge about Depp and Hollywood Vampires further spoke about the concerns that are being raised about the 60 year-old actor. As they put it,

His bandmates were furious but also concerned. Johnny doesn’t know when to stop.

The news of Johnny Depp’s partying is sure to turn heads, especially after the Amber Heard defamation trial. Both celebrities alleged abuse by the other, and there was some testimony about Depp’s relationship with alcohol . We’ll just have to see what comes next, and if that possible intervention actually comes to fruition.