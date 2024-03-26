After Johnny Depp Rumors, Pirates Of The Caribbean’s Jerry Bruckheimer Gets Honest About The Franchise’s Future

Nostalgia has been a powerful force in the entertainment industry for years, with a number of beloved properties returning to theaters via reboots and/or sequels. One popular IP that folks have been talking about is Pirates of the Caribbean, as two different projects were in development for that franchise. Fans have not-so-patiently been waiting for more information, while some fans have campaigned for Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow. After those rumors, producer Jerry Bruckheimer got honest about the franchise's future.

Bruckheimer had his hand in the original Pirates films, which are available to stream with a Disney+ subscription. Fans have not-so-patiently waiting for information about the future movies, to no avail. While Bruckheimer previously expressed interest in a Depp reunion, his most recent comments to ComicBook tell another story. In his words:

It's hard to tell. You don't know, you really don't know. You don't know how they come together. You just don't know. Because with Top Gun you have an actor who is iconic and brilliant. And how many movies he does before he does Top Gun, I can't tell you. But we're gonna reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don't have to wait for certain actors.

Well, there you have it. Despite Depp's years playing Captain Jack Sparrow, it seems like Disney is committed to retuning to Pirates of the Caribbean with new talent in front of the camera. But only time will tell exactly which actors get to occupy this beloved world when it finally returns to theaters.

Given his comments, perhaps Johnny Depp fans should give up hope that the next Pirates movie would include his signature role. But it's definitely hard to imagine the franchise without its star, so the pressure is on for whoever steps into his shoes.

The new actors that Jerry Bruckheimer referenced are a mystery for the time being, with one big exception. Margot Robbie was attached to star in one of the two developing Pirates of the Caribbean movies, although it seems like the development process might have hit a snag. There's been no updates from the House of Mouse, and Robbie's schedule is presumably quite busy. So perhaps booking a new star won't be as easy as Bruckheimer let on.

The news that Depp's Jack Sparrow wasn't returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean came following his explosive defamation trial opposite ex Amber Heard. While he was largely the victor in court, he hasn't signed on to any major Hollywood projects since. And it's unclear if Disney would be interested in continuing their former working relationship with the 60 year-old actor.

Right now it's a mystery as to exactly when the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise will make its return to theaters. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.