Johnny Depp’s Close Friend Claims Amber Heard’s A Manipulator In Quotes From Book
Johnny Depp's friend Doug Stanhope wrote about Amber Heard in his book.
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s legal battle has lasted a number of years, extending to multiple lawsuits across multiple countries. Things really heated up when their defamation trial in Virginia began, especially because cameras in the courtroom allowed the public to watch it all go down on TV. Depp was largely the victor in court, but the story hasn't died down much. And one of his close friends claims Amber Heard’s a manipulator in quotes from his book.
Comedian Doug Stanhope has been friends with Johnny Depp for years, including the time where he was married to actress Amber Heard. He’s seemingly got an inside perspective on what that relationship was like, which he writes about in his book No Encore for the Donkey. One segment of the book (via The Daily Mail) focuses on being with Depp shortly after his mother passed away. It reads:
That’s certainly a strong take on Amber Heard, and what it was like when she and Johnny Depp were still married. Doug Stanhope seemed to believe that the Aquaman actress was purposefully trying to manipulate Depp during a time of mourning. It remains to be seen if anyone from Heard’s team responds to these stories.
Since the public was able to watch the Heard/Depp defamation trial, the court of public opinion cast their own judgement, on top of the jury’s verdict. As such, Doug Stanhope’s account of the former relationship is sure to turn a few heads, as he seemingly had access that most folks do not.
Later in that same segment of his new book, Doug Stanhope further offered his perspective on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship, taking aim at the character of the latter. According to his insider perspective:
The marriage between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was seemingly a tumultuous one. Both actors took the stand for days during their defamation trial, and alleged physical and emotional abuse from the other. As Depp’s friend, Doug Stanhope has his own opinion on the matter, which he’s shared publicly via No Encore for the Donkey.
Despite the verdict of their defamation trial being revealed months ago, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will seemingly continue to face off legally. Both actors have filed appeals of the decision, which further complicates the long saga. And given the millions of dollars on the line as a result of the verdict, the stakes are high.
Johnny Depp is currently filming his next role, while recently also picking up a directing gig. As for Amber Heard, she’ll appear (in some capacity) in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on December 25th 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
