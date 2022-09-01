Johnny Depp’s Close Friend Claims Amber Heard’s A Manipulator In Quotes From Book

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s legal battle has lasted a number of years, extending to multiple lawsuits across multiple countries. Things really heated up when their defamation trial in Virginia began, especially because cameras in the courtroom allowed the public to watch it all go down on TV. Depp was largely the victor in court , but the story hasn't died down much. And one of his close friends claims Amber Heard’s a manipulator in quotes from his book.

Comedian Doug Stanhope has been friends with Johnny Depp for years, including the time where he was married to actress Amber Heard. He’s seemingly got an inside perspective on what that relationship was like, which he writes about in his book No Encore for the Donkey. One segment of the book (via The Daily Mail) focuses on being with Depp shortly after his mother passed away. It reads:

His wife, Amber Heard, seemed to be fucking with his head again, I assume using this opportunity of his weakness to manipulate him even more, and harder.

That’s certainly a strong take on Amber Heard, and what it was like when she and Johnny Depp were still married. Doug Stanhope seemed to believe that the Aquaman actress was purposefully trying to manipulate Depp during a time of mourning. It remains to be seen if anyone from Heard’s team responds to these stories.

Since the public was able to watch the Heard/Depp defamation trial, the court of public opinion cast their own judgement, on top of the jury’s verdict. As such, Doug Stanhope’s account of the former relationship is sure to turn a few heads, as he seemingly had access that most folks do not.

Later in that same segment of his new book, Doug Stanhope further offered his perspective on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship, taking aim at the character of the latter. According to his insider perspective:

Amber seemed to have played the part of Johnny's ever-doting placater. The cruel dysfunction in this marriage was nothing that you haven't seen up close with your own friends, it you haven't suffered through it yourself. 'Someone close to you, stuck in an abusive relationship, who will never concede that they are actually being abused or if they do, they will blame it on any other circumstance, or themselves, and keep deeper and for worse.

The marriage between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was seemingly a tumultuous one. Both actors took the stand for days during their defamation trial, and alleged physical and emotional abuse from the other. As Depp’s friend, Doug Stanhope has his own opinion on the matter, which he’s shared publicly via No Encore for the Donkey.

Despite the verdict of their defamation trial being revealed months ago, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will seemingly continue to face off legally. Both actors have filed appeals of the decision, which further complicates the long saga. And given the millions of dollars on the line as a result of the verdict, the stakes are high.