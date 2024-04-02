Joker 2 Image Features Lady Gaga And Joaquin Phoenix, Reveals When The Trailer Is Coming (And It's Soon)

The superhero genre is wildly popular, but a few project stand out as wholly unique. Todd Phillips' Joker is in that category, as it's not set in the DCEU and managed to win Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar. It's sequel Joker: Folie à Deux is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming DC movies, especially since he'll be joined by actress/pop star Lady Gaga. A new image from Joker 2 featured Gaga and Phoenix, and also revealed when the trailer is coming. Spoiler alert: it's soon.

What we know about Joker: Folie à Deux is limited, but fans are eager to see how its two stars descend into madness on the big screen. Moviegoers have not-so-patiently been waiting for news, and Joker's Instagram posted a gorgeous image of Gaga and Phoenix dancing, while also revealing the trailer is coming April 9th. Check it out below:

First poster for ‘JOKER 2’.Trailer releases on April 9. pic.twitter.com/wfug3nSByiApril 2, 2024 See more

Do you hear that sound? It's countless DC fans out there cheering because we're finally going to be treated to the first trailer from Joker 2. There are countless questions about what's coming next, especially given Joker's twist ending. And luckily we won't have to wait long before seeing at least some footage.

Excitement has been high for Phillips' sequel, especially when it was revealed that Lady Gaga would be leading Joker 2's cast as Harley Quinn. She's got a habit of doing prestige films, and it should be fascinating to see her take on the beloved DC villain. The first movie (which can be streamed with a Max subscription) was a departure from typical DC lore, and I assume that the director is going to follow suit for the sequel.

Given the first movie's success and Gaga's global popularity as a pop star, the hype for Joker: Folie à Deux is real. But Phillips and company have been keeping the movie's contents a mystery, except for the exterior shots which were leaked during filming. That includes Lady Gaga singing on those infamous stairs.

The original Joker was a grueling audience experience, as we watched Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Peck slowly lose his mind. And as such, news that the sequel would contain musical number definitely turned heads. Exactly how this will work remains a mystery, although Joker 2's cinematographer clarified that he didn't think the movie was a musical per se.

Hopefully the upcoming first trailer will offer some guidance about the tone of Joker: Folie à Deux and its use of music. The pressure is on for the sequel to rise to the wild success of its predecessor. But with the DCEU now behind us and a new DCU being formed, perhaps moviegoers will be eager to see the familiar faces and settings.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Joker: Folie à Deux is expected to arrive in theaters on October 4th. While we wait, check out the 2024 movie release dates.