Are We Getting Mamma Mia 3? Everything The Musical Franchise's Cast Has Said So Far

It has been nearly 20 years since Mamma Mia! hit the big screen and proved that people will come out in droves to see a film adaptation of a hit Broadway musical, even if it centers around the music of ABBA. We got a follow-up in 2018 with Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, both a prequel and a sequel wrapped into one, that was just as big a hit and left the door open for more to come. So, what’s going on with the long-rumored Mamma Mia 3?

Though nothing has been confirmed and no story elements have been divulged quite yet, the Mamma Mia! cast, some members anyway, have been quite outspoken about a third musical. If you’re a fan of the franchise and want to know what folks like Amanda Seyfried and Stellan Skarsgard have said about a third movie, you’re in the right place. After this, you may be asking, “Here we go again?”

Amanda Seyfried Said It Would Be 'Silly' If Mamma Mia 3 Doesn't Happen

The loudest voice behind the calls for a third Mamma Mia! movie has been coming from a likely voice: Amanda Seyfried. For quite some time now, the actress, who played bride-to-be Sophie in the first film and an expecting mother in the 2018 sequel, has been talking about the franchise with anyone who’d listen. From telling CinemaBlend in March 2025 that “Mamma Mia 3 will be madness” and that the film would happen “within the next 12 years,” to coming up with great casting options, Seyfried wants to make this happen.

In December 2025, the Housemaid actress told Variety that it “would be so silly” if Mamma Mia 3 didn’t happen. Seyfried, who seemed to be having fun with the chat, pointed out that they keep making Fast & Furious movies in her argument, and she has a point there. She also said she just wants to get on an island with Christine Baranski again, whom she called “one of the goddesses of our time.”

Speaking of which…

Christine Baranski Sounded Afraid To Discuss The Matter In June 2025

When speaking with Vanity Fair back in June 2025, Baranski, who has played Tanya Chesham-Leigh since the beginning, sounded like she was afraid of saying something and going viral. The Gilded Age and Good Wife star recalled an earlier incident where she talked about getting drinks with one of the film’s producers that turned into a big frenzy and gave the world the impression that something was happening when it wasn’t.

While Baranski did admit that there was a lot of talk about a Mamma Mia 3 and that she had a desire to go back and do it all over again, she made sure to stress that there was no greenlight yet. Near the end of the conversation, she stressed that “It’s all aspirational" in regards to a new sequel.

Pierce Brosnan Teased The Movie In An Indirect Way That Same Summer

One of the biggest mysteries surrounding the Mamma Mia! franchise has been the identity of Sophie’s biological father. While it’s heavily implied that Pierce Brosnan’s Sam Carmichael is the dad, Colin Firth’s Harry Bright and Stellan Skarsgard’s Bill Anderson have never been eliminated. So, when The Hollywood Reporter asked Brosnan to end the debate, he didn’t want to touch the subject, instead saying, “You’ll have to wait for the next movie.”

Was that some kind of confirmation by the former James Bond actor that another movie was happening and that he’ll be involved? Don’t get too excited, as Brosnan didn’t follow up on the comment or reveal any additional details. That said, it doesn’t feel like he would just joke about that for no reason. We shall see…

Stellan Skarsgard Teased The Threequel After Winning A Golden Globe

In January 2026, Amanda Seyfried gave what would be considered a disappointing update when she deferred commenting on Mamma Mia 3 and told Collider to ask Stellan Skarsgard about the movie instead. Well, the decorated actor wasted no time addressing the project after taking home the Best Supporting Actor trophy for his turn in Sentimental Value at the Golden Globe Awards. In fact, he didn’t just talk about the movie; he teased a return for Meryl Streep.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Skarsgard started off by saying that “a lot of people are working on it to bring it back” before jumping into some sly comments about Streep coming back despite her character, Donna, having died between the events of the first and second movies. Saying “Meryl Streep is not dead,” the franchise staple made it seem like anything could happen. Let’s hope he’s right!

Colin Firth Has Previously Said He'd Return For A Third Movie

All of these comments come a few years after Colin Firth addressed the rumors of Mamma Mia 3, a franchise he has said he’d return to in a heartbeat. During a May 2022 appearance on Good Morning America, where he was promoting The Staircase, the Academy Award winner was asked about the possibility of the franchise continuing, to which he said he thought it could happen.

Though he didn’t provide any details about the movie or say if he had heard anything about a potential story, Firth did admit that a third movie would be possible since they had already pulled off a miracle by making a sequel back in 2018. If anything, he said he’d do it “if people wanted it,” and that he would film it just to see his friends again.

Only time will tell if Mamma Mia 3 ends up happening, but it seems more likely than not that we’ll be watching the stacked cast singing songs like “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo,” and all those other ABBA classics sooner or later. Let’s hope it’s the former…

If anything, this gives us more than enough reason to go back and rewatch Mamma Mia and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, so we’re all caught up when news comes out.