The Cute Way Idina Menzel's Son Tried (And Failed) To Score Frozen Points With Some Girls At A Valentine's Day Party

It’s impossible at this point to understate the power of Frozen. The original film was a massive hit that has since spawned one sequel (that was an even bigger hit at the box office), an entire theme park land (at two Disney theme Parks), and sold more merch than just about anything. It’s no wonder that the stars of the film, like Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Josh Gad, are reportedly being paid the big bucks for two more Frozen sequels.

Anybody who was involved in Frozen has earned the right to be at least a little proud, though it seems that showing off that you’re related to one of the stars didn’t have quite the same effect. It seems that back when Idina Menzel’s son was all of four years old, he tried to impress some girls that his mom sang “Let it Go,” but it didn’t exactly have the desired effect. Menzel told ET:

They were singing Frozen songs, and he said, ‘My mommy sings that,’ and they all sai,d ‘So do our mommies.’

It’s a hilarious, if not particularly surprising, response from a bunch of little kids. I have a four-year-old now, and while she certainly understands there’s a difference between live action and animation, I’m not sure she really understands the mechanics involved in giving Elsa a voice. These kids literally didn’t understand what he was saying.

To be fair, this would have been back shortly after Frozen was released in theaters, and back then, yes, everybody’s mom was singing “Let it Go.” The song was everywhere, to the point that even Kristen Bell was apologizing for the way the movie had seemingly invaded every aspect of pop culture. If you weren’t hearing the song, you were probably hearing some cover or parody version of it that was trading on the song’s popularity. Idina Menzel knew how much the song annoyed some parents.

Idina Menzel’s son is much older now, and people are probably a lot more impressed today with the fact that his mom sings “Let It Go” even if the song itself isn’t quite anywhere anymore. Of course, with not one, but two Frozen sequels currently in development, there are going to be plenty more opportunities for a new Frozen song to take the world by storm.

Frozen 3 only recently appears to have begun recording voice actors. Idina Menzel probably isn’t allowed to tell her son what she’s doing, but I’m sure if he can get a few early details, it will impress some girls.