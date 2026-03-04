See Maura With The (Pricey) Birkin Bag Rob Bought Her After He Robbed Her On The Traitors

Spoilers ahead for The Traitors Season 4.

The Traitors is arguably one of the best reality shows out there right now, and the campy competition series has become an Emmy-winning sensation. Those with a Peacock subscription were recently treated to Season 4 finale and reunion. After betraying Maura Higgins and taking all the money, Rob Rausch promised to buy her a Birkin bag. And now we can see that he followed through and made good with that expensive gift.

The cast of The Traitors Season 4 made for some great television, and in the end it was two Love Island alums that outlived everyone else. Maura trusted Rob completely, and her reaction to learning he was a Traitor in the finale was priceless. During the reunion she revealed that he was going to buy her an Hermès Birkin, and now photos have shown her with that luxury bag. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Looks like Maura secured the bag... even if she didn't get to take home any of the actual prize money for Season 4. Instead Rob took it all, but this gift was a sweet olive branch and a way to honor her loyalty in the game. You can't deny that she looks chic AF with the matching black look.

Fans have been dunking on Maura since The Traitors ended, and even some of her castmates have talked about how clueless she was while filming the competition series. But she still made it to the end, thanks to Rob protecting her. Unfortunately she fell for his charms, and was gobsmacked when it was revealed that he wasn't a faithful after all.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

The Traitors is streaming on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

While Maura didn't walk away with the prize money from The Traitors, Birkins are notoriously expensive luxury products. So she did end up taking a chunk of money from her ally in the process of receiving this gift. And I love that Rob followed through on this promise, especially since he spent Season 4 manipulating her before his eventual betrayal. Hey, he took his role seriously as a Traitor.

Rob Rausch is one of the best Traitors we've ever had on the US version of the show, joining Cirie Fields as the only Day 1 Traitors who made it al the way to the end of the game. And if the rumored All-Star season end up happening, I have to assume he'll get an invite.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Traitors is streaming in its entirety on Peacock, which recently released the new season of UK as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Now excuse me as I go window shopping for Birkin bags online.