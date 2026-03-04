One Piece's Creator Hid The Show's Biggest Secret, And Fans Already Think They've Located It

One Piece is one of the greatest stories in modern pop culture, having been told over decades with over a thousand manga issues, anime episodes, and a live-action adaptation available with a Netflix subscription. All of that hinges on the secret of Gold Roger's mysterious treasure, which he left in "one piece" for another pirate crew to find. Fans have speculated what the treasure is for years, but now we have a way of finding out.

Creator Eiichiro Oda, who has famously kept the secret in his mind and only shared the knowledge with very few people in case he should pass, has now written the big secret to the One Piece treasure. Not only that, but he's made it possible for someone to find, and it seems like Internet sleuths are on pace to find it before Netflix's adaptation returns for Season 2.

Eiichiro Oda Hid One Piece's Biggest Secret In The Ocean

As the story goes, Oda has had One Piece's ending figured out since he was in college, and has only told it to his closest editorial staff should he die before the story is finished. It's also alleged he told the ending to a sick child as part of a Make-A-Wish program, though that story is heavily disputed despite its wide dispersal. In any case, he's now given the world a chance to learn the secret of the One Piece, provided they can reach it at the bottom of the ocean. Check out the video of the journey below:

As for why Eiichiro Oda would do this: it's a celebratory stunt to mark the manga reaching 600 million copies in print. As such, the secret of the One Piece is hidden, somewhere, 600 meters deep on the sea floor. It's a risk that someone may find it early, but realistically, it's not like the average human can just dive down and come swimming up with it. They'd need specialized equipment to retrieve it, but the first task is actually finding it.

A Fan Believes He's Already Located The General Area Where The Secret Landed

Here I was, worried about the live-action series revealing a key story point too early, and now the entire ending is out there in the ocean waiting for someone to find it! While the odds of someone unearthing it still feel slim, the odds are not zero for a Monkey D. Luffy-like figure to rise up and be determined to get it.

What's more, a fan on Reddit believes they've cracked the code to where the One Piece secret is located. Using context clues from the video, such as locations close to Japan where sediment from the sea wouldn't be disturbed and the sun's position, XilLive decided Suruga Bay, Shizuoka, is likely where the note was dropped in the ocean. We have no way of verifying if he's right, but it's certainly better than I could've done guessing.

Now, the world just needs to find a fan with the money, resources, and the desire to do it. I think we'll soon find him as Mr. Beast announced he's into One Piece after starting the series late last year. He's well-known for spending large sums of money to help others or just pulling off wild stunts to create content for his YouTube channel. Would renting a submarine to obtain the One Piece be worthy of a video on his channel?

I guess we'll have to wait and see, though I hope the One Piece ending stays a secret until the story is ready to reach that point. As for when that will be is anyone's guess, so I'll continue to be excited about the live-action adaptation working on Season 3 and the return of the anime in April.