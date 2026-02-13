Disney Unveiled A New Mandalorian And Grogu Lego Set That I Think Confirms One Big Fan Theory

The 2026 movie schedule has a couple of big events on it, but the biggest, at least from one standpoint, has to be the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu. It’s the first Star Wars movie to be released in a theater in more than five years. Fans have many questions about just what will happen when the Disney+ series makes the jump to the big screen, and it’s starting to look like one thing the new flick may do is bring back a location from the best Star Wars movie ever.

The Mandalorian and Grogu got a Super Bowl commercial last weekend, and while there were a lot of strong feelings about it from fans, so many that Lucasfilm felt the need to comment, one of the most interesting things about it is that it included Tauntauns, the rideable creatures from Hoth seen in The Empire Strikes Back. Fans have wondered if the new movie might take the characters there, and that theory has been strengthened, and in my mind confirmed, by the unveiling of a brand new LEGO set.

(Image credit: LEGo/Lucasfilm)

Several new LEGO sets based on The Mandalorian and Grogu are being unveiled this weekend as part of the New York Toy Fair, but the one that caught my eye was this one, which shows the title characters in a snow-covered landscape fighting Stormtroopers that are dressed for the occasion. All of it looks very much like something out of The Empire Strikes Back.

The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer included a shot of AT-AT walkers falling off an icy ledge, and if Tauntauns are actually in the new movie, and not just the Super Bowl spot, then it’s a strong indication that the movie will go to Hoth (it seems unlikely that the same creatures evolved elsewhere in the galaxy). The fact that a toy is being made of this part of the film indicates it's a significant part of the story.

To be sure, nothing about the name of the set, which is officially called the Star Wars AT-RT Attack Toy Building Set, or its official description mentions Hoth specifically, so this could be another ice-covered world, Tatooine and Jakku are both desert worlds, after all. But when given the chance, The Mandalorian has always gone for the nostalgia sell. The series has spent an inordinate amount of time on Tatooine, so it would be fitting if the movie followed that up with Hoth.

(Image credit: LEGO/Lucasfilm)

The new LEGO set is just some of the merchandise dropping as part of Disney’s Blockbuster Season. The studio is putting a big marketing push behind The Mandalorian and Grogu, Toy Story 5, and the live-action Moana. There is sure to be even more cool stuff on the way for fans, and maybe some of it will give us additional insight into these films.