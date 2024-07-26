Josh Hartnett Compared Going To Taylor Swift's Eras Tour To Filming Trap, And It Makes Me Both Scared And Excited
It's a valid and terrifying comparison.
So, I’ve seen the Eras Tour in person before, and I’m going again in November. I’d be lying if I said that after I saw the trailer for Trap, I didn’t get slightly nervous about seeing M. Night Shyamalan's thriller on the 2024 movie schedule before seeing Taylor Swift in concert again. This is because the film takes place at a massive concert, and it follows a killer trying to escape law enforcement. Now, Trap’s star Josh Hartnett has opened up about the similarities between the concert in his movie and the pop star’s massive show, and it’s made me even more scared and excited.
Ahead of Trap’s release, I’ve been thinking a lot about how the concert depicted in the movie is reminiscent of the Eras Tour. The film’s director also told Empire that he pitched his movie as “if The Silence Of The Lambs happened at a Taylor Swift concert.” Then, Josh Hartnett opened up to Extra about his own experience at the Eras Tour and filming this movie, saying:
He went on to talk about the “fervor” at these concerts, and he noted that Shyamalan “captures” that energy in Trap. The Oppenheimer actor went on to explain that when they filmed the movie all the people who were playing fans were freaking out over the music, and it was wild:
At the time, Hartnett didn’t have the Eras Tour to compare Trap to, so he ended up having the reverse experience of realizing these real-life concerts mirrored his movie, as he said:
Now, as a Swiftie who is constantly looking forward to Swift’s new projects and acts like the fans in Trap at the Eras Tour, Josh Hartnett’s words excited and terrified me.
For me, when I watch a thriller or horror movie, I immediately start to think that what’s happening could happen to me. Obviously, it’s an irrational fear, but it’s a fear nonetheless. So, since Trap targets and experience that I’ve had and love having so closely, I’m incredibly scared.
I have a feeling the next time I’m at a concert I’ll be looking over my shoulder and a little on edge, because based on the actor's comments, his movie shows a concertgoing experience that is very accurate (minus the serial killer part, of course).
On the flip side though, the fact that he experienced both things for himself and felt the similarities is so exciting. I’m fascinated by the film because it taps into a major event and trend that we’ve been following for over a year now, and it’s such a creative way to frame a thriller.
I’ll probably be watching Trap with my hands over my eyes, and I’ll maybe never feel the same when I go to a concert. However, these comments from Josh Hartnett were incredible and they are making me even more hyped about the movie.
To see if he’s right, and to compare the concerts referenced in this story, you can stream the Eras Tour with a Disney+ subscription now, and you can catch Trap in theaters on August 2.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.