Judy Greer Responds After A Fan Points Out The ‘Unbelievable’ Twist In M. Night Shyamalan’s The Village, And LOL

It’s been a little over 20 years since M. Night Shyamalan’s The Village first hit theaters, and arguably, it's a movie that came out at the wrong time because, like many of the director’s films, it continues to be a source of both fascination and debate. Known for its signature mind-blowing plot twist ending, The Village is a horror movie that still reels fans' minds or fills them with frustration. However, one fan recently pointed out what they believe is the most "unbelievable" twist in the film, and it has nothing to do with Shyamalan's usual plot sleight of hand. It has everything to do with actress Judy Greer, and she has responded hilariously.

The Jurassic World star, who played Kitty Walker in the 2004 thriller, became the subject of a playful critique that had fans laughing. Film critic Scott Mendelson shared an image from The Village with the caption: "20 years later, The Village contains what is still by far M. Night Shyamalan's least believable plot twist. There's a key sequence in the first act where... (spoiler) a character declines to marry Judy Greer." The comment resonated with the Arrested Development alum, who joined the fun by reposting the critique on her Instagram with a witty caption.

A post shared by Judy Greer (@missjudygreer) A photo posted by on

Mendelson points out the absurdity in Shyamalan’s film. Judy’s character, Kitty, confesses her love to Lucius Hunt (Joaquin Phoenix), only to be rejected because his heart belongs to someone else.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures, Focus Features)

As a certified Greer-head, I appreciate Mendelson highlighting this. Let’s take a moment to celebrate the roles that prove the Ant-Man And The Wasp actress is not just a scene-stealer but a dime-piece knockout and a seriously talented actress. Here are a few of her standout roles before The Village that prove Scott’s point.

Andrea or 'Dre' in Kissing a Fool (1998) – In this romantic comedy with David Schwimmer and Jason Lee, Judy’s role as Andrea, though supporting, is captivating and unforgettable, showcasing her beauty and comedic talent.

– In this romantic comedy with David Schwimmer and Jason Lee, Judy’s role as Andrea, though supporting, is captivating and unforgettable, showcasing her beauty and comedic talent. Fern in Jawbreaker (1999) – the Where'd You Go, Bernadette actress shines as Fern, transforming from a shy high schooler into a confident, cunning force in this dark comedy, proving her versatility and magnetic presence.

the Where'd You Go, Bernadette actress shines as Fern, transforming from a shy high schooler into a confident, cunning force in this dark comedy, proving her versatility and magnetic presence. Cathy Daitch in Three Kings (1999) – As a journalist competing with Adriana, the Family Guy performer’s portrayal of Cathy Daitch is sharp and impactful, especially in her early scene with George Clooney.

As a journalist competing with Adriana, the Family Guy performer’s portrayal of Cathy Daitch is sharp and impactful, especially in her early scene with George Clooney. Penny Nicholson in The Wedding Planner (2001) – Greer’s warm and memorable performance as Penny, Mary’s (Jennifer Lopez) sweet but scatterbrained friend, blends humor with heart.

Greer’s warm and memorable performance as Penny, Mary’s (Jennifer Lopez) sweet but scatterbrained friend, blends humor with heart. Lucy "Tom-Tom" Wyman in 13 Going on 30 (2004) – Judy nails it as Lucy, the sassy best friend-turned-frenemy, adding unforgettable attitude and style to this beloved rom-com.

Over the years, the Archer series regular has broken free from the “best friend” roles and truly showcased her range. Career highlights include her performance in 2011’s The Descendants and her role as Karen in the reboot of the horror movie classic Halloween. In the first two entries of Blumhouse’s rebooted trilogy , Greer brought some of the best acting to the series, regardless of how you rank the Halloween movies .

Judy isn’t just a pretty face; she’s a versatile actress who leaves a lasting impact on every role. As Scott Mendelson pointed out, anyone turning her down is one Shyamalan twist too far!

With a busy schedule ahead, be sure to check out our 2025 movie schedule to see what exciting projects Judy Greer has coming up!