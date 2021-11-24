Jurassic World: Dominion Director On Balancing Legacy Characters Like Jeff Goldblum With The New Leads
By Corey Chichizola last updated
Dominion is like The Avengers for Jurassic fans.
The Jurassic Park franchise changed the film world forever, and the generations of fans were delighted when dinosaurs returned to the big screen with the Jurassic World trilogy. Director Colin Trevorrow is back in the director’s chair for Dominion, and recently spoke about balancing legacy characters like Jeff Goldblum with the new leads.
Moviegoers were thrilled to learn that the original trio of Jurassic actors would be returning for Dominion: Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern. But the previous two movies were largely focused on newcomers like Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Owen and Claire. Colin Trevorrow recently debuted the prologue for the new threequel, and spoke to the challenge of balancing the ensemble of Dominion. In his words,
There you have it. Sounds like Jurassic World: Dominion will be a true ensemble project when it hits theaters in a few months. This should definitely delight OG fans, who haven’t been able to see the trio of original heroes back together since the original Jurassic Park. And smart money says mankind is going to need all the help it can get with dinosaurs now running free.
Colin Trevorrow's comments to IGN will no doubt help to increase anticipation for Jurassic World: Dominion. The blockbuster was pushed back as a result of the pandemic, as it was originally supposed to arrive last year. But every tidbit of information or additional footage has helped to keep audiences invested in this unprecedented story for the franchise.
It certainly sounds like Dominion will be Jurassic Park meets Avengers, with so many characters from the past five movies set to appear. But Colin Trevorrow is also making sure that another important character gets their due: The T-Rex. Named Rexy by the fans, the apex predator has made notable appearances in each of the previous movies.
The ending of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was a wild one, as the dinosaurs that were evacuated off of Isla Nublar were released on the mainland. Since then Colin Trevorrow has helped to satiate the fandom through two short films. Battle at Big Rock showed the destructive power of dinos in the real world. And most recently a prologue was released for Dominion, which can be seen above.
While Jeff Goldblum reprised his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm for a brief appearance in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Trevorrow has maintained he, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill will factor majorly into the story of Dominion. Let’s just hope they make it out alive.
Jurassic World: Dominion is currently expected to arrive in theaters on June 10th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.