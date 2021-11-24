Jurassic World: Dominion Director On Balancing Legacy Characters Like Jeff Goldblum With The New Leads

The Jurassic Park franchise changed the film world forever, and the generations of fans were delighted when dinosaurs returned to the big screen with the Jurassic World trilogy. Director Colin Trevorrow is back in the director’s chair for Dominion, and recently spoke about balancing legacy characters like Jeff Goldblum with the new leads.

Moviegoers were thrilled to learn that the original trio of Jurassic actors would be returning for Dominion: Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern. But the previous two movies were largely focused on newcomers like Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Owen and Claire. Colin Trevorrow recently debuted the prologue for the new threequel, and spoke to the challenge of balancing the ensemble of Dominion. In his words,

Ellie and Grant and Malcolm are on this full adventure, they're a huge part of it, and equal partners to Owen and Claire and Maisie and our new characters we've brought in. The challenge of a movie like that is to give every character their due, to honor everybody. That's part of what this prologue is about; I felt that if we didn't have this in the story, that the T-Rex wasn't being honored. She's a character too.

There you have it. Sounds like Jurassic World: Dominion will be a true ensemble project when it hits theaters in a few months. This should definitely delight OG fans, who haven’t been able to see the trio of original heroes back together since the original Jurassic Park. And smart money says mankind is going to need all the help it can get with dinosaurs now running free.

Colin Trevorrow's comments to IGN will no doubt help to increase anticipation for Jurassic World: Dominion. The blockbuster was pushed back as a result of the pandemic, as it was originally supposed to arrive last year. But every tidbit of information or additional footage has helped to keep audiences invested in this unprecedented story for the franchise.

It certainly sounds like Dominion will be Jurassic Park meets Avengers, with so many characters from the past five movies set to appear. But Colin Trevorrow is also making sure that another important character gets their due: The T-Rex. Named Rexy by the fans, the apex predator has made notable appearances in each of the previous movies.

The ending of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was a wild one, as the dinosaurs that were evacuated off of Isla Nublar were released on the mainland. Since then Colin Trevorrow has helped to satiate the fandom through two short films. Battle at Big Rock showed the destructive power of dinos in the real world. And most recently a prologue was released for Dominion, which can be seen above.

While Jeff Goldblum reprised his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm for a brief appearance in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Trevorrow has maintained he, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill will factor majorly into the story of Dominion. Let’s just hope they make it out alive.