Jurassic World: Dominion’s Sam Neill Wished Jeff Goldblum A Happy Birthday, And It Involved That Shirtless Scene

Jeff Goldblum is a national treasure , I think that’s something that we can probably all agree on, right? He’s just one of those actors that everybody seems to love. Whether we love him because of the movies he’s made, or the movies he’s made are memorable because of him, Goldblum is an actor to celebrate. And this past weekend the celebration was even bigger because it was Goldblum’s birthday, and Sam Neill made sure to wish his Jurassic Park co-star well.

Sam Neill posted to Instragam over the weekend to wish his Jurassic Park and Jurassic World costar Jeff Goldblum a happy birthday. The image contains both the actors and a pair of their Jurassic Park Funko Pops. And of course, the one for Goldblum includes his iconic open shirt moment . Sam Neill has some thoughts about that.

We’ve seen Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum together a lot on social media and it’s clear the two really do have a lot of fun together. Neill pokes some fun at Goldblum’s signature speech patterns, which maybe doesn’t work quite as well in writing, but with all the pauses in the text here you can still tell what he’s going for.

And the love clearly goes both ways. Jeff Goldblum responded to Sam Neill’s birthday wish in the comments with some love of his own. These two are really just adorable . Goldblum responded...

Sam, you love muffin, the R rating is only in your mind! Sir Neill is the finest exemplar of true grace, generosity, brilliant artistry, professionalism, and empathetic kindness! I’m giving you a grizzly bear hug, my dear friend!!!

If there’s a downside to knowing we’ll see Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum together again in Jurassic World: Dominion , it’s maybe that the characters don’t exactly have the same loving relationship that the actors do. It’s not entirely clear how much Dr. Grant and Dr. Malcolm have kept in touch in the years since the events of Jurassic Park. While the pair, along with Laura Dern’s Dr. Sattler, certainly went through a traumatic situation together, it’s possible that that has actually kept these two apart for the last several decades.