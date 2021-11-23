How Jurassic World Dominion Will Expand The Franchise, According To Colin Trevorrow
There are dinos everywhere.
When Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom concluded with the theme park’s dinosaurs roaming the Earth, we knew we were in for something massive in the next one and the time to see what’s next is inching closer. While Jurassic World Dominion doesn’t hit theaters until next summer, we have a first look at what to expect from the film, along with some insight from Jurassic World filmmaker Colin Trevorrow.
This past summer, Universal gave audiences who went out to see F9: The Fast Saga in IMAX an exclusive peek at the movie via a special prologue Colin Trevorrow crafted for theater goers. Now you don’t have to be in theaters to see “The Prologue,” as it has made its way online. Check it out:
According to Universal, the five-minute preview will not be featured in Jurassic World Dominion; however, the movie itself will pick up where “The Prologue” leaves off. It features dinosaurs in their element 65 million years into the past before taking us into the present day, where a T-Rex is wreaking havoc on a drive-in theater. When CinemaBlend spoke to Colin Trevorrow about what “The Prologue” teases for the continuation of the franchise, the director said this:
Colin Trevorrow seems to be teasing that Jurassic World Dominion will answer some massive questions as to how the world can survive with dinosaurs now mixed in with humanity. He seems to wink at the possibility of and adaptation coming within humanity where dinosaurs and people can live amongst each other, but it’s too soon to know how the filmmaker plans to round out his Jurassic World trilogy. During our interview, the filmmaker shared how expanding the territory of dinosaurs changed the franchise. In his words:
How do you escape dinosaurs when they are no longer contained to a single park? That’s the big picture question of the Jurassic World chapter of the Jurassic Park franchise, and Colin Trevorrow shared a more expansive way to tell his story through this story element. Finally, sequences like dinos being in average places like drive-in movie theaters can happen, and it will clearly make Jurassic World Dominion the biggest film in the series yet.
Jurassic World Dominion will once again star Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, BD Wong, Justice Smith and Omar Sy. Excitingly enough, it will also feature the original actors from the first Jurassic Park: Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern. Jurassic World Dominion is coming to theaters on June 10, 2022. Check out what other movies are headed our way next year with CinemaBlend’s 2022 movie release schedule.
