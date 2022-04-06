Jurassic World: Dominion's Runtime Has Reportedly Been Revealed, And It's Apparently A Franchise Record-Setter

Since the debut of Jurassic Park in 1993, the cinematic series based on Michael Crichton’s bestselling novel , has gone to some wild places. All the while, these stories of playing God with the ultimate genetic tool kit have tended to come in around the same neighborhood of running times. But that looks like it’s about to change, as Jurassic World: Dominion’s runtime has reportedly been revealed, and combining Chris Pratt, Sam Neill, and the rest of the Jurassic family apparently called for a franchise record-setter.

This rumor comes from Collider , which has apparently confirmed the 2 hour and 26 minute runtime through “multiple sources.” Should that be true, then director Colin Trevorrow’s return in Jurassic World: Dominion will officially be the longest entry in the almost 30-year saga. For comparison, here’s where each Jurassic Park movie would weigh in, if the sixth overall entry is the apex predator it's supposed to be:

Jurassic World: Dominion - 2 hrs, 26 mins

- 2 hrs, 26 mins The Lost World: Jurassic Park/Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - 2 hrs, 9 mins

- 2 hrs, 9 mins Jurassic Park - 2 hrs, 7 mins

- 2 hrs, 7 mins Jurassic World - 2 hrs, 4 mins

- 2 hrs, 4 mins Jurassic Park III - 1 hr, 32 mins

Chris Pratt’s previous promise that Dominion would be the Avengers: Endgame of the franchise might have had people worrying about this very question. Potential flashbacks to that time Kevin Feige said there wouldn’t be time to pee during 2019’s Infinity Saga capstone probably swam through everyone’s heads after reading those words for the first time. So if you were worried that the Jurassic World franchise was about to get a three-hour epic, you might be able to put those fears to rest.

Though this running time has been “confirmed through multiple sources,” there’s always the chance that Colin Trevorrow’s editing process is still underway. It doesn't seem likely though, as the report that this alleged information came from is pretty confident about its validity. C iting a previous interview with Trevorrow as backup , that very write up also had him saying that the Jurassic World: Dominion was finished and screened as far back as June 2021.

If Colin Trevorrow is true to his previous word, the final cut is nestled safely somewhere in the Universal lot like a Velociraptor egg. There’s probably just as much security surrounding it too, as this is the big wrap to the second Jurassic trilogy . More than likely, we’ll see some sort of final say on the run time debate when advanced tickets go on sale for the movie. Which means that, at the time of this writing, there’s plenty of time for HBO Max subscribers to revisit the first three Jurassic Park films as a start.