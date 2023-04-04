Just Super Mario Bros. Star Chris Pratt Delightfully Trolling The Internet After Landing Backlash For All Those Voice Acting Roles

When Chris Pratt was announced as the voice of Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, a lot of fans were…confused. Pratt was not exactly the sort of voice fans associated with the Italian-American plumber. Then Pratt was revealed to be the new voice of Garfield the cat, and movie fans began to wonder if there were any other voice actors still working in Hollywood. Pratt’s ability to take over an animated franchise has now become something of a joke, and it’s one Pratt himself is now getting in on.

These days, whenever any sort of voice acting role comes up, social media likes to joke that Chris Pratt will be cast. Pratt himself decided to troll fans with this idea on April Fool’s Day, as he “announced” on Instagram that he would be the voice of Mickey Mouse in an upcoming Disney movie

If anybody stopped to think about the date, they likely realized that Pratt was just making a joke, but we all know that April Fool’s Day is happening every year, but we often forget, at least for a moment, resulting in believing some crazy things are happening before we realize what’s really going on. Pratt himself eventually dropped a note about his joke in the post as well as in his IG Story.

(Image credit: @prattprattpratt/Instagram)

There’s no more iconic animated voice than that of Mickey Mouse. He’s the most popular cartoon character in the history of the world and he was originally voiced by Walt himself. Today Mickey is voiced by Brett Iwan, and one assumes that if there was actually going to be a Mickey Mouse movie, he would do the honors, but ever since Disney itself blew the doors of the celebrity voice casting machine with Robin Williams as the Genie in Aladdin, we just assume that major animated films are going to have major names behind them. While Chris Pratt voicing Mickey is highly unlikely, these days it would be hard to call it impossible.

Before Chris Pratt appeared to be the only name in voice acting there was a time when it seemed like Chris Pratt was the only actor playing action heroes in Hollywood. He was a superhero in Guardians of the Galaxy and he became the lead in the Jurassic Park reboot, and then every time a new franchise came up he always seemed to be in the conversation. There was even talk at one point he would become the new Indiana Jones.

Fans will finally be able to properly judge Chris Pratt as Mario when The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theaters. If the movie is a hit, then the odds of Pratt getting cast in other major voice-acting roles will only increase. Probably not Mickey Mouse though. Probably.