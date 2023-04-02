The Super Mario Bros. Movie Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About Chris Pratt’s Video Game Adaptation

Excitement is high for The Super Mario Bros. Movie , and it’s not just the video game enthusiasts who have been looking forward to hearing Chris Pratt and the rest of the star-studded cast bring the well-known characters to life . Conversations about another movie to follow the 1993 live-action flop started years ago, and now the wait is finally over, with Illumination’s animated film set for a slightly early release this Wednesday, April 5. The movie screened April 1 in Los Angeles, and those who have seen the movie have hit Twitter with their reactions.

In addition to Chris Pratt as Mario, The Super Mario Bros. Movie stars Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong . There was a bit of backlash after Pratt was cast in the main role, and the actor said he understands and is grateful for the passionate fanbase , but he implores fans to see the movie before they make any final judgments. There are now plenty of people who have seen the movie, so let’s see what they’re saying.

One critic loves what the leading man did with Mario, and he says the movie hits some major nostalgic notes for those who grew up playing the video games, tweeting :

Wow. #TheSuperMarioBrosMovie is everything I couldve wanted and more! Loved the overall vibes & in particular @prattprattpratt's Mario! It was a throwback to my childhood playing Mario games. It's just so much fun. Very excited for whats to come!

Another viewer rates it a 10 out of 10, tweeting that they haven’t been this excited about an animated movie since The Lego Movie:

#SuperMarioBrosMovie is NOT great. That being said it's PERFECT. I haven't felt like this for an animated movie since THE 2014 LEGO MOVIE . Stunning animation, and music by Brian Tyler. It's gonna be BIG. Give me the Cinematic Universe! 10/10

The Dallas Film gives a high score as well, rating it a 9 out of 10. This viewer and several others are advising fans to be sure to stay through the credits:

#TheSuperMarioBrosMovie is a fun explosion of the the Mario world and an action packed adventure. Illumination encapsulates the world loved characters. Stay after the film for an end credit scene!!! 9/10

Atom goes so far as to call The Super Mario Bros. Movie “one of the BEST family films ever,” and says Jack Black and Chris Pratt are great in their roles -- but it’s Charlie Day as Luigi who is the highlight. Check out the full thread:

#SuperMarioBrosMovie REVIEW: HILARIOUS & MAGICAL DELIGHT. A charming adventure with the Nintendo plumbing duo, full of FUN cameos that'll drain your warp pipes. This isn't just another video game movie, it's one of the BEST family films ever! A fitting end setting up what's next

Video game fans were hoping for some Super Mario Easter eggs , and it sounds like the movie doesn’t disappoint. Erik Davis of Fandango calls the movie “the ultimate love letter to every era of Mario”:

Wahoo! #TheSuperMarioBrosMovie is the ultimate love letter to every era of Mario. Loved the humor & especially Jack Black's Bowser. I felt the same way watching the movie as I do playing the games. It's just joyful. Also, stay for the credits!

Seth Rogen’s confirmation regarding Donkey Kong’s entrance song already has fans buzzing, and Tim Gettys of Kinda Funny says the music is the star of the show and that Nintendo fans are going to be obsessed:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was awesome. Teared up from hype more than once. The music is the star of the show. Nintendo fans are gonna be obsessed. I'm not sure ANY movie in history has ever had THIS MANY easter eggs. AND GOOD ONES!

He isn’t the only audience member who had an emotional reaction to seeing the animated film on the big screen. André Segers of GameXplain called the movie a blast, despite a somewhat shallow plot. Segers says:

The Super Mario Bros movie is an utterly delightful thrill ride that is as joyful as it is magical. It's a movie that is for Mario fans first, and despite a somewhat shallow narrative, is a blast. Nearly moved me to tears seeing Mario realized so beautifully 🥹#SuperMarioMovie

Mike Manalo of The Nerds of Color also touches on some minor criticisms, saying the jokes don’t always land, and he wishes Luigi had played a bigger role. However, The Super Mario Bros. Movie perfectly captures the spirit of Mario, and Jack Black steals the show — a true feat given the talented cast. The critic tweets:

Wa-Hoo! #TheSuperMarioBrosMovie is a fireball of family fun for all Nintendo fans! @prattprattpratt and #CharlieDay are great! As are @Sethrogen @KeeganMKey and @anyataylorjoy. But @jackblack steals the show as Bowser. @supermariomovie

The reactions to the flick are overwhelmingly positive, and even the viewers who pointed out some issues like a shallow plot seem to have enjoyed the movie overall. It definitely sounds like a crowd-pleaser, especially for those who love the games. It sounds like some are already hoping for more and, in that case, we’ve got some characters we need to see in the sequel .