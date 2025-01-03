Karen Gillan Shared A Sweet (And Funny) Look At Baby Clementine To Ring In The New Year: 'Take That Daniel Day-Lewis'

The 2025 movie schedule will finally see Mike Flanagan’s The Life of Chuck released into the wild. And with that picture’s debut will also come the big screen return of actor Karen Gillan, whose last major film release happened to be 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Though to be fair, the successful Doctor Who vet has kinda been busy, what with making other projects…as well as a new tiny human she’s just given birth to. The timing was enough to not only see baby Clementine make an adorable debut through Karen Gillan’s Instagram, but it also left the Douglas is Cancelled star a chance to make an A+ Daniel Day-Lewis joke.

That’s because, as you’ll see in the carousel below, Gillan happened to be making the movie Let’s Have Kids! as she learned of Ms. Clementine’s existence:

It was around the time of the September 2024 TIFF premiere for The Life of Chuck that the world first saw Karen Gillan’s pregnancy announcement . But of course, with celebrities being able to control the secrecy around such things, that news hit the public stage late in the game.

For all we know, by time Ms. Gillan and her husband Nick Kocher had decided to let us all in on the event; they'd already picked out those awesome “Best Dad/Mom Ever” mugs they showed off in the post above. In which case, I commend the happy family even more on their blessed arrival, as to even be able to remember where those items were in the midst of producing a human life is also pretty magical.

Turning back to Karen Gillan’s acting career for a moment, another current event now becomes an even bigger question mark. As Jumanji 4’s announced 2026 release date looms ahead, does this mean that we’ll see Ruby Roundhouse rejoining the party when director Jake Kasdan returns to his successful legacy-quels? Or could little Clementine be the perfect reason to hit pause for a little while, allowing the Dual actor to undertake her motherhood adventure?

It’s all up in the air, but isn’t that one of the best parts of parenthood? A new life is in play, and you’re one of, if not the party to help nurture its growth. Memories will be shaped, embarrassing stories banked, and love shared with all who partake in the journey. It’s in that spirit that we here at CinemaBlend send our best wishes to Karen Gillan and her husband Nick Kocher, upon the arrival of their new traveler Clementine.

