After Karen Gillan Revealed She’s Pregnant With Her First Child, Marvel Sister Zoe Saldaña Sent Her Love

Nebula's universe is about to get bigger! Karen Gillan, the actress behind the warrior from the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers movies, is expecting her first child. Gillan just hard-launched her pregnancy to the world by showing up at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote her upcoming movie release with a baby bump and a fitting social media post.

Karen Gillan wrote "COMING SOON! 'The Life Of Chuck' and 'untitled baby' to share the major life news of hers. Check out the first photo of Gillan pregnant in a beautiful dress that she wore to the premiere of her new Stephen King adaptation from Mike Flanagan:

(Image credit: Karen Gillan/Instagram)

Karen Gillan's announcement led to a ton of supportive comments to flood the actress's social media post. But, it's especially sweet to see her Marvel sister, Zoe Saldaña send her love. Here's what she wrote on her Instagram post:

Biggest congrats lady!!!

Isn't that sweet? Zoe Saldaña is a mother of three herself, who has three sons with husband, Marco Perego. The Gamora actress have nine-year-old identical twins named Cy and Bowie and a third son named Zen, who is seven. Soon, she'll perhaps be able to count herself as an auntie too of her Guardians of the Galaxy's sister's "untitled baby."

Karen Gillan got married in a gorgeous Scottish wedding back in May of 2022 to comedian Nick Kocher. She delayed sharing photos of that milestone until February of the following year. (One can't blame the actress for wanting some privacy during some big moments in her life). And when it comes to her pregnancy, she has been posting pretty consistently on social media for months (aside from August). She just had us fooled to set up this incredible reveal, and it's rather impressive!

After saying goodbye to her Marvel team with the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ending last summer, Karen Gillan has a leading role in The Life Of Chuck, which is based on the Stephen King novella found between the pages of the 2020 collection of unpublished stories from the beloved author, If It Bleeds. The story is also one of the author's rare non-horror stories – in a traditional sense, anyway.

The movie that also stars Tom Hiddleston, Matthew Lillard, Jacob Tremblay, Mark Hamill, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Kate Siegel comes from The Haunting of Hill House filmmaker Mike Flanagan. and is getting rave reviews out of TIFF. The Life of Chuck adaptation doesn't yet have a theatrical release date, but one is expected to be revealed soon.

Funny enough, Gillan also already filmed a comedy called Let's Have Kids! about two friends who decide to get pregnant at the same time to navigate motherhood together. 36-year-old Karen Gillan looks like she will have a lot of support around her, and a new exciting projects on the way as she takes on this new phase of life.