How To Watch Douglas Is Cancelled Online And Stream Steven Moffat Comedy Free From Anywhere

Watch Douglas Is Cancelled: Synopsis

Steven Moffat of Sherlock and Doctor Who fame is taking on cancel culture in his new four-part comedy arriving on ITVX in the UK. A star studded cast, Hugh Bonneville (Paddington) is the titular character, the soon-to-be-disgraced news anchor Douglas, and Karen Gillian (Doctor Who) plays his co-host, Madeline. Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed also stars alongside Alex Kingston who plays Douglas' wife, Sheila. Dropping on free service ITVX, we explain how to watch Douglas Is Cancelled online from anywhere.

Exploring cancel culture, Douglas (Bonneville) is subject to a social media witch hunt when an in-poor-taste sexist joke made by the news presenter at a wedding is leaked online. Trying to stifle the fire is his newspaper editor wife, Sheila (Kingston), while co-host Madeline (Gillan) is endeavouring to stoke it and get a leg-up in her career at the expense of Douglas.

It is so often said that life emulates art, and there's certainly something eerily familiar about these characters if you happen to know much about UK daytime talkshow hosts as of late. Regardless, in light of the #MeToo movement and Weinstein, these stories are becoming ever more popular to tell – though Moffat will assure you he initially wrote Douglas Is Cancelled long before such stories of cancelled TV personalities became the norm.

The question is, does Moffat strike the right balance with Douglas Is Cancelled, or will it ultimately be a little too tongue in cheek, pointing the finger at those that uphold cancel culture rather than the privileged perpetrators themselves?

Sure to be a controversial watch, find all the details about how to watch Douglas Is Cancelled online from anywhere.

How to Watch Douglas is Cancelled online free in the UK

Douglas Is Cancelled will begin airing on Thursday, June 27 at 9pm BST on ITV1, with new episodes airing at the same time every Thursday for its four week run.

You can also watch Douglas Is Cancelled from start-to-finish on the same day (June 27), with all episodes landing on ITVX at around 6am BST.

ITV1 is a free-to-air channel in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do so via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. EC1N 2ST).

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX back home

How to watch Douglas is Cancelled from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can watch Douglas Is Cancelled and stream every episode just like you would back home.

While ITVX is only available to Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online from anywhere by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on ITVX from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Can I Watch Douglas Is Cancelled in the US, Canada, or Australia?

Currently there are no official broadcasters or streaming homes for Douglas Is Cancelled outside of the UK. We will update this page if and when plans are announced.

Remember, if you're a Brit abroad, you can always port yourself back home and watch concurrent with the UK using a VPN.

