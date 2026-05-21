Why Wasn't Noob Saibot Named In Mortal Kombat II? Actor Joe Taslim Weighs In

Simon McQuoiud's pair of Mortal Kombat movies are some of the best video game movies ever, with fans thrilled at seeing the R-rated fatalities on the big screen in all their glory. Mortal Kombat II is in theaters now, and features more beloved fighters like Noob Saibot. Actor Joe Taslim played that fighter, with his character Bi-Han previously being Sub-Zero in the first film. And he told me why Noob wasn't actually named during the epic sequel.

The first Mortal Kombat's ending definitely teased Bi-Han's transformation, as gamers know that the characters takes on a new identity (and new powers) after dying as Sub-Zero. Fans wondered if Noob Saibot would be part of the sequel, and were thrilled when he popped up. But his new name was never actually uttered in the theatrical cut. I had a chance to speak with Taslim ahead of the movie's release, where I asked him about this creative decision. He told me:

I believe for the gamer, I think for the fans, they probably have no need to introduce himself again. But I think for an actor playing a character, I think to give respect to his real name, Bi-Han is for me more important. And then for the general audience who don't play Mortal Kombat games, [so] they don't get confused 'Who is this guy?'

Fair point. I thought that perhaps the name Noob Saibot was simply too silly to make someone say throughout the course of Mortal Kombat II, especially since Taslim doesn't appear until the movie's epic third act. But it sounds like it was a decision to help audiences realize that it was still Bi-Han, albeit with a very different look and set of powers. Besides, gamers already know the character's new name without it being a line of dialogue.

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I originally didn't think much about Noob Saibot not being referred to by his name during Mortal Kombat II... until I stuck around through the credits. During them each fighter is given a title card, complete with an announcer saying their name. But rather than Noob Saibot, Taslim's character was simply referred to as Bi-Han. In our same conversation, the 44 year-old actor and martial artist spoke more about this call, telling me:

Because we did the first one already, and then the transformation already so different from Ice Ninja to to Shadow Ninja. So I think it is a good call. But for of course for the fans all over the world, they know, you know? They know and they understand and they love that character. But I mean, this is for film. Usually you want to be honest to the first name, the real name of the character.

While some gamers like me might have been surprised by this twist, in every other way they brought an accurate representation of Noob Saibot to the screen. Bi-Han usually becomes him in the source material, and seeing his shadow powers brought to life was epic. And I personally can't wait to see where he goes next if we get a threequel. Writer Jeremy Slater revealed he's got plans for up to for more MK sequels.

You can see my chat with Joe Taslim for you below:

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Moratal Kombat II is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. Simon McQuoid's sequel has already surpassed its predecessor at the box office, so hopefully Warner Bros. decides to move forward with a third movie. Fingers (and weapons) crossed.