Kate Winslet Hospitalized After On Set Injury

Actress Kate Winslet has had a long and wildly successful career, recently winning an Emmy for playing the title role of HBO's acclaimed series Mare of Easttown. She will also be making her Avatar debut in the sequel The Way of Water, which required her to do a ton of hardcore underwater work. But despite being a badass while filming, Winslet was recently hospitalized after suffering an injury on the set of a new movie.

Kate Winslet is currently working on a new movie called Lee, which will also star familiar faces like Jude Law and Marion Cotillard. Production is currently underway in Croatia, which is where Winslet suffered her recent injury. Per a report by Deadline, she slipped on set and was ultimately brought to a hospital to have her injuries examined. A rep from Winslet provided a quote to the outlet, which reads:

Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production. She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.

Well, that's a relief. Because while Kate Winslet did recently go to the hospital due to her slip and fall on the set of Lee, it doesn't seem like she suffered any major injuries. What's more, the Titanic icon is expected to return to return to the movie's set shortly. She merely went to the hospital to be safe.

This update from the set is sure to be a relief, especially considering how much conversation has been happening about safety on film sets. Obviously this includes the fatal accident on the set of Alec Baldwin's Rust, as well as previous accidents on movies like Deadpool 2 and The Maze Runner. Luckily, Kate Winslet had a much more simple incident, which came with a happy ending.

As previously mentioned, this latest report about Kate Winslet's injury on Lee comes shortly after she's about to make her long-awaited debut in Avatar: The Way of Water. This project reunited her with Titanic filmmaker James Cameron, with the two once again filming a ton of water work. Images of Winslet filming at the bottom of a pool quickly went viral, and she ended up breaking a world record in the process. We'll just have to wait and see what her new Na'vi character Ronal brings to the table in the motion capture-heavy project.

Kate Winslet has been attached to the Lee movie since back in 2015, so this movie (and her injury) are a long time coming. The historical drama is about World War II correspondent Lee Miller, who helped to expose the atrocities happening to Jewish people in Germany. It certainly sounds like a serious and emotional project, and luckily director Ellen Kuras assembled an outstanding cast to bring the project together. It's currently unclear when Lee will be released, but check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

