After Rust Investigation Findings, Alec Baldwin Maintains He Didn't Pull The Trigger
By Corey Chichizola published
Alec Baldwin is once again offering his perspective on the tragedy that occurred on the set of Rust.
The subject of safety on set has been a hot button issue for the film and industry for a few years now, largely thanks to a number of sobering accidents that have occurred; some of which (like the motorcycle crash in Deadpool 2) resulting in death. Perhaps nowhere is that more obvious than the tragedy that occurred on the set of Alec Baldwin's Rust, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed by a prop gun with a live round. Following the investigation findings, Baldwin maintains he never pulled the trigger.
The public has been following the Rust situation for months now, with Alec Baldwin also doing televised interviews and claiming he was fully cooperating with the investigation. The forensics report indicated that the type of gun that resulted in the shooting couldn't have been fired without the trigger being pulled. But during a recent appearance on The Chris Cuomo Project, Baldwin insisted he never did such an action. Instead, he thinks that the big question should be around who put a live bullet in the prop weapon. As the 30 Rock alum put it,
This is a solid point related to the tragedy on Rust's set that ultimately took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. While it remains to be seen if Alec Baldwin is seen liable by the legal system, the presence of a live bullet is definitely a concerning aspect of the situation that ultimately resulted in in the shooting. We'll just have to wait and see how the situation ultimately shakes out, and who is found culpable for Hutchins' death.
While Alec Baldwin's appearance on The Chris Cuomo Project included his claim that he never pulled the trigger, it wasn't all about his own personal experience and stakes. Later in that same interview, he put the focus back on the the heartbreaking truth: that no investigation will be able to bring Halyna Hutchins back. In Baldwin's words,
At the time of writing this story, no criminal charges have been filed for anyone involved in Rust for the death of Halyna Hutchins. While the FBI's reports are potentially damaging for Alec Baldwin, it's unclear how the situation will ultimately shake out. One thing is clear: the accident has inspired change within the industry, with A-listers like Dwayne Johnson committing to no longer using real guns on set.
It remains to be seen if Rust will ever be completed, although producer Anjul Nigam hinted that work might continue on the infamous project. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
