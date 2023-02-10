Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Kyle Richards Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss In New Bikini Post, Credits Sobriety
If you've got it, flaunt it!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has proven over the past few months that she’s not afraid to show a little skin. After posing nearly nude for a sultry magazine cover in October, the actress apparently continued her health and fitness journey, as evidenced by a recent bikini pic on her social media. Richards is proud of the work she’s done, too, disputing claims that her dramatic weight loss is the result of medication, but rather seven months of sobriety.
Several of the actress’ RHOBH co-stars were among the commenters who couldn’t believe their eyes when Kyle Richards showed off her toned body while sunbathing in an Instagram photo:
A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
“Calm before the storm” was the caption, and I’m not sure what storm she was preparing for, but her waterside tanning session certainly was met with some thunderous praise, as well as her fair share of skeptics. Kyle Richards recently answered fans’ questions on Instagram Stories, where she said she'd stopped drinking alcohol, and that was the reason she’s been able to drop some pounds. When asked about her recent sobriety, the actress responded (via US Weekly):
She told another fan that exercise has played a big role as well, as she said she uses her Peloton about three times a week. The Halloween Ends actress — who was sinfully underused in the trilogy’s third installment — apparently decided to make a change following a trip to Europe, she said in a recent Amazon Live session. She divulged:
I can imagine cutting out things like alcohol and sugar — on top of her workouts — would result in some positive changes after she was apparently not feeling her best after her travels abroad.
Kyle Richards was not afraid to clap back at followers, either, with some believing her new, slimmer shape must be either from surgery or the diabetes medication Ozempic. In the comments of the bikini post, she responded to one accusation:
Whatever her methods (as long as they're healthy) we love to see the pride she's been showing in her body, and we will all presumably be seeing more of Kyle Richards’ new look when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hits the 2023 TV schedule for Season 13. In the meantime, the first 12 seasons of the Bravo series can be streamed with a Peacock subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.