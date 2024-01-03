Kelly Clarkson Addresses Weight Loss As Ozempic Rumors Swirl Online
The singer-slash-TV host detailed how a move to the Big Apple helped her slim down.
As one of the world's biggest pop stars and titular host of her own eponymous talk show, Kelly Clarkson is used to commanding attention, but these days it's the star's dramatic weight loss that's turning heads. The singer reportedly dropped 40 pounds in the wake of her lengthy, drama-filled divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, whom Clarkson was married to from 2013 to 2022 and with whom she shares two children, daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7. She's since been subject to rumors regarding whether she used Ozempic to achieve her bod, and Clarkson is now addressing those claims.
Ozempic chatter has been swirling around other recent Hollywood slimdowns, from Oprah Winfrey to Real Housewives' Kyle Richards, who shared a bikini post to mark her transformation. However, Kelly Clarkson recently disclosed to People how her weight loss is tied to her big move from Los Angeles to New York City, citing "walking in the city" as a way she's been getting in shape. She also highlighted a few other methods that have been helpful for her:
Along with exploring the city with her kids, including walking their dogs at the park and getting their steps in at museums, the former coach of The Voice also noted recent changes to her diet, at the suggestion of her doctor. She explained:
So it sounds like the star's weight loss isn't due to using the widely discussed medication but more so due to natural changes in her personal habits. This all contributes to what's truly been a fresh start for her. She relocated production of The Kelly Clarkson Show to the Big Apple in 2023 ahead of the program's fifth season, telling People that she was "very unhappy in L.A." and "needed a fresh start." She notes that the move was as much for her children's health as for her own:
However, the move let the starlet and co. "come into season 5 feeling good and knowing [her] kids feel good." She continued:
The "Behind These Hazel Eyes" belter has always been open about her weight fluctuations and her subsequent mental health throughout the years. Not only that, but she has also regularly pushed back at body shamers who have attacked her looks. Needless to say, the star has no problem getting real about her personal health.
With that in mind, if she was taking Ozempic, we have a feeling that Kelly Clarkson would own up to it. But, as it stands, it looks like she's enjoying her new wellness routine and some good ol' NYC fast-walking. Looking great, Kell!
