Keanu Reeves Is Filming John Wick Reshoots And Being Adorable On Set

Keanu Reeves may play a bunch of serious characters, but he’s known for being a silly goose when the cameras aren’t rolling. The star of the Matrix franchise was just spotted filming reshoots for the upcoming John Wick 4, and Keanu Reeves took a moment out of his bust shooting schedule to have a little fun.

Although the majority of production on John Wick: Chapter Four ended in 2021, new set photos reveal that the film’s stars Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane have returned to New York City to complete some final reshoots. The Big Apple may have been covered in snow, but that didn’t stop Keanu Reeves from being adorable on set. According to The Daily Mail , the Canadian actor was photographed sliding down an outdoor rail, rather than taking the icy stairs.

Such a move may be risky business for some, but the maneuver was child’s play for an assassin like John Wick . Keanu Reeves, always quick to smile, looked particularly gleeful as he raced down the iron railing. The cold didn’t seem to bother him, despite the fact that he was only outfitted in John Wick’s signature black suit and dress shoes. After hopping back onto his feet, Keanu Reeves shot the camera crew a cute little thumbs-up.

It’s far from the first time Keanu Reeves has appeared to share a close relationship with his crew members. After initial filming was completed for John Wick: Chapter Four last October, he presented a group of his fellow stuntmen with custom Rolex watches (each clocking in at nearly ten thousand dollars). He was also reported to have bought Harley Davidson motorcycles for some of his co-stars back when he was filming The Matrix Reloaded. Fans will definitely remember the scene: a combat sequence that lasted for over five minutes and became one of the movie’s most famous calling cards.

Similar stunt work is sure to be present in John Wick: Chapter Four, given the series’ penchant for explosive action and high-octane thrills . Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as the titular hitman turned renegade, now on the run from criminal syndicate the High Table after being betrayed by Ian McShane’s Winston. John Wick 4 will also reunite Keanu Reeves with his former Matrix co-star Lawrence Fishburne, who will portray the mysterious Bowery King . Considering Morpheus’ intricate fight choreography in the Matrix series, much of it opposite Keanu Reeves, it’s not crazy to anticipate some truly awesome stunts coming our way in John Wick 4. In the meantime, Keanu Reeves is happy to live in the moment and ride a few rails.