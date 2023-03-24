Keanu Reeves Politely Admits To Cutting ‘A Gentleman’s Head Open’ And More While Filming John Wick

If there’s one thing viewers can depend on with the John Wick film series, it's high-octane and adrenaline-filled action scenes. The series’ trademark stunts have become a hallmark of the assassin’s cinematic universe. Watching Keanu Reeves handle business in the name of vengeance is what fans expect at this point no matter how gruesome things get. Concerning some bloody and gut-wrenching moments, Reeves politely admitted to cutting someone’s head open and more while filming the action thriller franchise.

The action star was candid about the serious injuries received while filming the John Wick franchise. It shouldn’t be too surprising given how intense and action-packed the fight scenes are. The cast and student performers are known to fully commit themselves to every scene. Unfortunately, things can go too far on set as Reeves spilled to ComicBook about cutting open someone’s head while performing a stunt.

Well I mean everyone is pretty tired – but it’s the best kind of tired. It’s like you climbed a mountain now you’re resting; like you finished the game and you won. So in terms of accidents: I made a mistake once – I cut a gentleman’s head open. So that really fucking sucked (excuse my language). But other than that – oh, one guy got hit by a car. He was in the car, so he had to go to the hospital, but he was OK.

Sometimes what moviegoers see on the screen is more intense in real life. Luckily, these situations worked out, and both men were able to return to work. However, those moments come with the territory of doing physically intense stunts for the popular action thriller franchise. These high-octane scenes have led to the acclaimed action franchise scoring over $587 million at the worldwide box office.

Despite the high injury ratio on the John Wick set, Keanu Reeves felt there was enough mutual love and respect amongst the cast and crew to create a safe environment. The Hollywood A-lister revealed everyone on set “watches out for each other.” Reeves did acknowledge the intense stunts and action scenes lend themselves to causing “some bruising and aches” for the actors and stunt performers. Fortunately, the John Wick cast and stunt crew has become a family over the last decade. Reeves purchased the stunt team watches after filming on John Wick 4 wrapped.

John Wick: Chapter 4 finally being released in theaters is a bittersweet moment. The fourth installment has received endless critical acclaim, hitting the highest Rotten Tomatoes score in the whole franchise. The film is poised to have an awesome opening weekend with an estimated $70 million. On the other side, the John Wick family is dealing with the unexpected passing of franchise star Lance Reddick. The collective, including Keanu Reeves, has commented on Reddick and his contributions to the film series in moving tributes and at the red-carpet premiere.

