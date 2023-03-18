Keanu Reeves Pays Tribute to John Wick Co-Star Lance Reddick After His Death At 60

The internet and the Hollywood community have been reeling since it was made known that John Wick star Lance Reddick passed at age 60. Since the news broke on Friday, Reddick's fans and friends have wished his family well and posted moving tributes in the wake of his sudden death. That sea of tributes now includes a message from another one of the beloved star's most high-profile collaborators -- Keanu Reeves. Reddick’s John Wick co-star celebrated him with a sweet tribute.

Keanu Reeves spoke on Lance Reddick’s passing in a joint statement he released with John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski. In the message, which was shared with People, the grieving Hollywood star reflected on what it was like to work with the One Night in Miami alum on set. They also revealed how the latest installment in their action franchise will now honor Reddick:

We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family, and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.

The joint statement is a testament to just how beloved Lance Reddick was by the cast and crew. This development, of course, is even more tragic considering that around the time of his passing, Reddick was busy promoting John Wick: Chapter 4, which is one of 2023's biggest movie releases. The third sequel arrives in theaters on March 24, so it can't be easy for the cast to celebrate and now mourn. Reddick -- who played Charon -- was integral to the franchise though, so it's good to see that he's being honored in such a way.

Lionsgate, the studio behind the movies, also spoke about highly of the late star, referring to him as “our lovely, joyful friend and Concierge.” The studio credited him with bringing an “unparalleled depth he brought to Charon's humanity and unflappable charisma.” And I can't think of a better way to sum up his contributions.

Keanu Reeves and Lance Reddick seemed to become quite close while making the action movies. Reddick recalled Reeves and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, visiting him on set on the former’s off-day. The moment was special as the Matrix Resurrections star requested to spend his birthday with The Wire alum, and the day was capped off with a touching note from Reeves.

While it's sad to think that the skilled character actor is gone, viewers will continue to see him beyond JW: Chapter 4. He'll return as Charon one final time in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina, which is currently in post-production. And before the Ana de Armas-led film hits cinemas, he'll pop up in the White Men Can’t Jump remake, which will be available for Hulu subscription holders on May 19. Additionally, he'll play Zeus as part of Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast set to arrive on the streamer in 2024. Needless to say, the actor leaves an extensive legacy behind, and it'll never be forgotten, especially if fans and celebs like Keanu Reeves continue to honor him.

CinemaBlend continues to extend its condolences and well wishes to Lance Reddick’s loved ones during this challenging time.