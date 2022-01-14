Keanu Reeves Recalls Getting Bill And Ted Star George Carlin’s Autograph, Only To Find Out A Surprising Truth About It Later

Keanu Reeves is fresh off of The Matrix Resurrections, reviving his iconic character Neo and delivering a new take on the influential action franchise. Reeves has spent the last month telling stories of his time making sci-fi movies, including the craziest stunts he has done for the films and other tidbits. The actor was also asked about another classic franchise, his Bill and Ted movies with Alex Winter, and working with legendary comedian George Carlin. Reeves recently recalled getting Carlin’s autograph while working on Bill and Teds Excellent Adventure, only to find a surprising truth about it later.

While making an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert , Reeves spoke about making The Matrix Resurrections and his experience returning to the franchise. The actor also revealed a funny story about getting an autograph from George Carlin while making Bill and Ted and finding out the hilarious message the iconic comedian left was more common than he initially thought. Here is Reeves' hilarious story:

It was really funny because George Carlin, he wrote ‘Dear Keanu, fuck you.’ And I always thought he wrote that for me, and I met someone else who said that he wrote the same thing to them.

Keanu Reeves had revealed the message that he received from George Carlin before, as you can see in this list of cool behind-the-scenes facts from Bill and Ted. Reeves was ecstatic to receive such an on-brand message from the comedian, but he later found out that other people had received the same autograph, so it must have been a sort of signature for Carlin. It’s still pretty amazing that the autograph is still one of the things Reeves loves to talk about.

The latest Bill & Ted movie, Bill & Ted Face The Music, came out in 2020 and featured some touching tributes to the late great George Carlin , added t0 the film by the film's writers. Like The Matrix Resurrections, Bill & Ted Face The Music is nostalgic but also trying to put a newish spin on things. Reeves' co-star Alex Winter isn’t sure that a fourth installment could happen , but there is always a possibility, especially since the duo never thought they would make a third film.

In the same interview, Reeves addressed the Sad Keanu meme that took over the internet years ago, saying he was just hungry eating a sandwich and thinking, as we all have done before. The superstar continues to be one of the most universally liked actors, and he is enjoying the success of returning to one of the most iconic action movies of all time.