Chris Hemsworth Jokes About The Thor-Related Moment His Kids Decided He Wasn’t That Cool
If your kids think you're cool, it's just a phase.
Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor for Avengers: Doomsday at the end of the 2026 movie schedule, and while the world is ready to see him back as the hero, his children might be less enthusiastic. The actor recently talked about his kids and how the God of Thunder helped him realize there's nothing parents can do to make their kids think they're cool.
In a recent interview with People, Hemsworth admitted that while his superhero role once impressed his children, they're largely over it now that they're older. He went even further by saying they were only briefly interested once they learned he was Thor in the MCU. Unfortunately, their enthusiasm faded once they learned he wasn't literally Thor:
This really recontextualizes that photo of his twin boys dressed as Thor a long time ago, and I'm wondering if they really believed they could fly. In fact, there's a long history of these boys showing up to set in suits, and now I can only imagine the disappointment they had when swinging a hammer didn't result in flight.
"Less cool" turned into not cool pretty quickly, as Chris Hemsworth talked about how his children view his career as a movie star known all around the world:
That may sound odd, but I totally get it. If my dad were in the MCU, that would probably break my immersion more than anything when I'm watching Avengers: Doomsday in theaters. I mean, sure, I believe that superheroes don't exist, but I can't see one of them played by the same guy I see fall asleep in a recliner.
Keep in mind that Chris Hemsworth now has his actual daughter in the MCU, and she apparently was over being in Avengers: Doomsday. Honestly, I think it's kind of hilarious they're like that, because I know there are so many people who would love to have a famous dad that lands them once-in-a-lifetime acting gigs. Of course, not everyone gets the acting bug, and it seems India Hemsworth is not feeling it.
Chris Hemsworth may spend the rest of his life unsuccessfully trying to make his children think he's cool, but at least he still has scores of fans who appreciate his role as Thor. He also has the rare honor of being one of the few hero actors who got to reinvent their character, having him bounce between serious and humorous. Hemsworth is living the dream, in my opinion, even if he's not a cool dad.
Avengers: Doomsday is out on December 18th, and I know I'll be one of the first people in theaters to see it. In the meantime, maybe I'm past due for a rewatch of the Thor movies, because I can't remember the last time I saw one.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
