Chris Hemsworth Is Known For Playing Charming Characters, But He Told Us He Feels Like 'A Fraud'
Chris Hemsworth gets candid.
When I think of Chris Hemsworth and his best movies, the first character that comes to mind is the charming God of Thunder, Thor. For years now, thanks to that part and more, the actor has become well known for playing charismatic characters. However, he doesn’t do that in his project on the 2025 movie schedule, Crime 101. So, with that in mind, he got candid with CinemaBlend about feeling like “a fraud” when he does play those charming characters we know and love him for.
In Crime 101, Hemsworth plays a quiet and reserved American jewel thief named Mike Davis. It’s a departure from the roles we’re used to seeing him play, and when CinemaBlend’s Hannah Saulic spoke to him, she asked if it was “difficult” to “play someone who’s not overtly charming.” While his co-star, Halle Berry, said he was “overtly charming,” Saulic clarified that she was talking about the character specifically. In response, the Thor actor said:
Considering how subjective movie-making and acting are, I totally see where Chris Hemsworth is coming from. Actors have to be very vulnerable on a set, and there’s a lot of attention on them and the emotional choices they make. It must be a lot to take in, and I can see why it wouldn’t exactly invoke confidence.
Further explaining why he feels like “a fraud” sometimes, Hemsworth said:
While he might feel that way inside, it doesn’t come off that way at all on screen. I mean, there’s a reason he’s been playing Thor for so long, and we’ll get to see that charisma and charm jump off the screen again when he returns for the upcoming Marvel movie, Avengers: Doomsday (which will be released in December). However, it's also worth noting that this candid side also adds to his charisma.
To that point, it was fun to see him tap into the quieter side of himself for Crime 101. According to director and writer Bart Layton, this more reserved side of Hemsworth helped him understand his character better. Explaining why that’s the case, he said:
In Crime 101, Hemsworth’s character comes from a poor family, and he works his way up to becoming a really fantastic thief. However, he’s anxious, quiet and very reserved. There are a lot of layers to him, and according to the director, the actor helped bring those out, as he said:
I know I was certainly surprised by Hemsworth’s performance in the well-reviewed Crime 101, and it was a highlight of the film for me. His candid response about feeling the way his character feels at times makes it even better, too, because it adds a more personal and emotional layer to his character.
In the end, like all of us, Chris Hemsworth is human. He might play a god and radiate charm. However, he can feel insecure and reserved at times, too. Clearly, he knows how to harness all of this and more, because whether he’s playing a captivating superhero or a reserved jewel thief, his presence always jumps right off the screen in an irresistible way.
