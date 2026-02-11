Chris Hemsworth Was Asked About The Avengers: Doomsday Rollout, And There's One Thing He Thought Was 'Pretty Cool'

Avengers: Doomsday will be one of the final 2026 movie releases, but Marvel Studios has already gotten a jump start on promoting it. Four teasers for the upcoming Marvel movie were released from late December to mid-January, including one of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor praying to his late father, Odin. However, when Hemsworth was recently asked about the Doomsday rollout, he selected a different teaser as his favorite one.

Among the many things to look forward to in Avengers: Doomsday is the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. Although Evans hasn’t been absent from the MCU that long, having reprised Johnny Storm/The Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine, this will be his first appearance as Steve since Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Hemsworth brought up his co-star’s Doomsday teaser while speaking with GamesRadar+, saying:

I thought it was pretty cool when [Chris] Evans comes up on the motorbike, and because no one knew he was going to be in the film, and then there he is. I just thought it was cool. And he had a baby in real life and in Marvel life.

Although there have been rumors of Chris Evans playing an evil Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday, in this preview, we appear to be looking at the same Steve who was introduced back in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. You’ll recall at the end of Avengers: Endgame, he ventured back to those alternate timelines to return the Infinity Stones and Thor’s hammer, but then when he returned, he was an elderly man who’d decided to stay in the past to live a “beautiful” life with Peggy Carter. The elderly Steve was last seen giving his shield to Sam Wilson, making him the new Captain America.

Now Avengers: Doomsday is giving us the opportunity to spend more time with the younger Steve, who’s now a father. No official reason has been given yet for how he fits into the story, although it’s rumored that Doctor Doom will recruit him to help gain the trust of the heroes on Earth-616. Whether that’s true or not, Chris Hemsworth was impressed by how Marvel Studios revealed Evans’ involvement in Doomsday, as well as how Steve and Evans are both now fathers. Evans and his wife, Alba Baptista, welcomed their daughter, Alma Grace, in October 2025.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo said earlier this month that Steve Rogers’ “central role” to the Avengers and wider MCU meant that they couldn’t envision making Avengers: Doomsday without him in it. And then, of course, Robert Downey Jr. is transitioning from playing Tony Stark to Doctor Doom, though it remains to be seen for what reason those characters look alike. Between them and several of the original X-Men movies actors reprising their roles, Doomsday feels like it’ll be a homecoming of sorts.

Though Avengers: Doomsday doesn’t come out until December 18, ideally one of the trailers released will shed some light on what we can expect from Steve Rogers. This is the only 2026 movie Chris Evans is set to appear in, but Chris Hemsworth can be seen in Crime 101 starting this Friday, February 13.