Marvel Fans Are Piling On The Wolverine Hype After Hugh Jackman's Latest Response To Avengers: Doomsday Rumors
Adamantium? I hardly knew 'em.
Hugh Jackman is currently promoting his latest movie release, the book-to-screen adaptation The Sheep Detectives, which is certainly garnering some interesting reactions from critics. But with Avengers: Doomsday currently looming large amidst other upcoming Marvel movies, fans are obviously hyper-curious to see whether his version of Wolverine will be part of the new era of MCU-official X-Men mutants. And his latest response to the rumors likely won’t convince anyone that he’s outside the loop.
Though Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo are arguably the biggest secret-spoilers within the MCU’s ever-growing stable of actors, Jackman’s completely tongue-in-cheek response here may put him in the same conversation, even if his words themselves didn’t give anything away. Here’s what he told Adam Lupin in an interview shared on Instagram when asked about it all:
If that answer was given by someone's great-grandmother, I could possibly see it as being a legitimate response. But given the gigantic, poop-noshing grin on Jackman's face, and the general sense of "I'm laying this bullsh-t on thicker than all the sheep's wool in all the lands," I just don't think he's being entirely on the level.Article continues below
I'm far from alone in that respect, as the comment section for the above post is filled with doubts about his authenticity, as well as hype over seeing him back in the role following the chaos of Deadpool and Wolverine. Here's a smattering of those replies:
- Just check his biceps. If they’re swole, he’s in 😂 - @andersonmmusic
- He’ll be in it. Can’t have Xavier, Magneto and Cyclops in the teaser trailer without having Wolverine in the movie - @cameron17171
- Yes 🔥🔥 it's totally a yes 🔥🔥🔥🔥 - @kiki88213
- Is he shredded but doing a movie where he doesn’t have to be? Cause if so… he’s in it - @samhelfilms
- He's very bad at lying 😂 - @donny.cos
- 😂Yeah because he's not MARK RUFFALO and doesn't enjoy ruining movie plots - @foy.the.fox
- Bro could’ve just said “I didn’t get a call”, HE’S DEFINITELY IN IT - @rene.vr30
I do love that an actor being ripped in everyday life has now become a strong indicator that he or she is likely portraying a comic book superhero or villain. Because it almost always works out to be entirely true. Maybe not so much in the ‘80s and ‘90s when things weren’t always taken to extremes, but absolutely these days.
Given that we'll see James Marsden back in Cyclops mode, on top of all the other OG X-Men stars returning for Avengers: Doomsday, I would be baffled if the Russo brothers make it all the way through that movie without bringing Jackman's Wolverine out. It's the kind of decision that would definitely need to be stressed and confirmed well ahead of time, as opposed to this elongated span of "Will he appear? Won't he appear?" guessing.
The only way I'll believe that the Aussie actor isn't in Doomsday is if Robert Downey Jr. himself publicly states that he's also going to portray Wolverine on top of playing Doctor Doom. Beyond that, my expectations are set in stone.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Avengers: Doomsday will claw its way into theaters on December 18, 2026. Like a Wolverine claw. Because he's in the movie.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.