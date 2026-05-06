Marvel Fans Are Piling On The Wolverine Hype After Hugh Jackman's Latest Response To Avengers: Doomsday Rumors

Hugh Jackman is currently promoting his latest movie release, the book-to-screen adaptation The Sheep Detectives, which is certainly garnering some interesting reactions from critics. But with Avengers: Doomsday currently looming large amidst other upcoming Marvel movies, fans are obviously hyper-curious to see whether his version of Wolverine will be part of the new era of MCU-official X-Men mutants. And his latest response to the rumors likely won’t convince anyone that he’s outside the loop.

Though Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo are arguably the biggest secret-spoilers within the MCU’s ever-growing stable of actors, Jackman’s completely tongue-in-cheek response here may put him in the same conversation, even if his words themselves didn’t give anything away. Here’s what he told Adam Lupin in an interview shared on Instagram when asked about it all:

I have no idea what you're talking about. What is it? Dooms-what? Who knows?

If that answer was given by someone's great-grandmother, I could possibly see it as being a legitimate response. But given the gigantic, poop-noshing grin on Jackman's face, and the general sense of "I'm laying this bullsh-t on thicker than all the sheep's wool in all the lands," I just don't think he's being entirely on the level.

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I'm far from alone in that respect, as the comment section for the above post is filled with doubts about his authenticity, as well as hype over seeing him back in the role following the chaos of Deadpool and Wolverine. Here's a smattering of those replies:

Just check his biceps. If they’re swole, he’s in 😂 - @andersonmmusic

He’ll be in it. Can’t have Xavier, Magneto and Cyclops in the teaser trailer without having Wolverine in the movie - @cameron17171

Yes 🔥🔥 it's totally a yes 🔥🔥🔥🔥 - @kiki88213

Is he shredded but doing a movie where he doesn’t have to be? Cause if so… he’s in it - @samhelfilms

He's very bad at lying 😂 - @donny.cos

😂Yeah because he's not MARK RUFFALO and doesn't enjoy ruining movie plots - @foy.the.fox

Bro could’ve just said “I didn’t get a call”, HE’S DEFINITELY IN IT - @rene.vr30

I do love that an actor being ripped in everyday life has now become a strong indicator that he or she is likely portraying a comic book superhero or villain. Because it almost always works out to be entirely true. Maybe not so much in the ‘80s and ‘90s when things weren’t always taken to extremes, but absolutely these days.

Given that we'll see James Marsden back in Cyclops mode, on top of all the other OG X-Men stars returning for Avengers: Doomsday, I would be baffled if the Russo brothers make it all the way through that movie without bringing Jackman's Wolverine out. It's the kind of decision that would definitely need to be stressed and confirmed well ahead of time, as opposed to this elongated span of "Will he appear? Won't he appear?" guessing.

The only way I'll believe that the Aussie actor isn't in Doomsday is if Robert Downey Jr. himself publicly states that he's also going to portray Wolverine on top of playing Doctor Doom. Beyond that, my expectations are set in stone.

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Avengers: Doomsday will claw its way into theaters on December 18, 2026. Like a Wolverine claw. Because he's in the movie.