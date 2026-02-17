Chris Hemsworth Just Dropped A Big Post-Avengers: Doomsday Thor Spoiler That Will Excite Fans Of The Character

Avengers: Doomsday hits the 2026 movies schedule at the end of the year, and reuniting with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor for the first time since 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder is among the many things to look forward to it. However, with Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom being the MCU’s latest threat, there’s inevitably going to be characters killed off in the upcoming Marvel movie. Fortunately, Thor fans don’t have to worry to worry about that happening to the God of Thunder thanks to the latest update Hemsworth has provided.

While appearing on Smartless (via ComicBook), the actor informed podcast hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes that he plans to play Thor at least “a couple more times.” Since Hemsworth had already indicated he’ll also be in Avengers: Secret Wars, that means we can breathe a sigh of relief that Thor will make it out of the Multiverse Saga alive. He continued:

I was talking to Kevin Feige about it, and he said it’s cool because the audience now expects dramatic turns with the character. Whatever we do next—we’ve got some ideas to do something pretty unique again and hopefully be [different].

Chris Hemsworth has played Thor in eight movies since 2011 at the time of this writing, including his cameo in the Doctor Strange mid-credits scene. One could consider Thor the elder statesman of Avengers: Doomsday in terms of both that tenure and the Asgardian being over a millennium old. I was wondering what the chances were of Thor being killed off in Avengers: Secret Wars, as eventually there will come a time when Hemsworth won’t want to play him anymore. But now we know that day is still far off, as the Crime 101 star has been talking with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige about where to take the character next.

If we’re taking “a couple more times” literally, then accounting for Avengers: Secret Wars, that means there will be one more movie after that. I’m betting that will be Thor 5, and if it gets greenlighted, that will result in Chris Hemsworth once again having the longest-running solo MCU film series. That would be the best way to show how Thor has changed in the aftermath of Doomsday and Secret Wars, and further explore his relationship with his adoptive daughter, Love. It would also allow another filmmaker to put their stamp on the hero as Taika Waititi has said he would not return for a fifth Thor movie.

But we have a long ways to go before reaching that stage. In the nearer future, Thor and the other Avengers will team up with the New Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men and Wakandans to battle Doctor Doom, who threatens the entire multiverse. The first half of this epic conflict begins when Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18.