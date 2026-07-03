There's A Perfect Trio of '90s Action Movies You Can Watch This Weekend, And They're All Streaming In One Place

Heading into a holiday weekend, one can obviously make entertainment choices by seeing which 2026 movie releases are in theaters, or what new shows are premiering. But isn’t it better sometimes to just sit back and rely on the classics? That’s the American way, and the perfect approach to the States’ big 250th celebration for July 4. Avoid the heat and noisy fireworks by streaming a trio of movies that fully represent the idea of ‘90s action movies.

What’s more, they’re all streaming in one place, so you don’t even need to use a remote to change platforms. So take advantage of the deal below and then scroll down for movies filled with 'splosions, speeches and snazzy hairstyles.